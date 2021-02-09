Retirement drums sound for much of the state vehicle fleet. The State currently has almost 5,800 official vehicles With ten or more years old, one fifth of the fleet, and the Government’s intention is to gradually replace them with ecological vehicles in accordance with the provisions of the Renovation Plan of the General State Administration 2020-2021. The Executive already announced last August, within the framework of the reactivation plan for the automobile sector, that it will invest a total of one hundred million euros in renewing this fleet.

In a parliamentary initiative pending debate, collected by Europa Press, Vox has proposed to the Government that a maximum price be set for the acquisition of new cars. He also gives Germany as an example, which in 2014 put the cap at 51,000 euros and established a maximum use of one year and then sell the vehicles on an internet platform at a zero kilometer price. On said platform, vebeg.de, can be found from the Audi or Mercedes of the German Executive even tractors or helicopters from the Polizei.

“The key to this business model and its profitability for the German Government was revealed in the media,” argues the formation of Santiago Abascal, given that the Executive can access, due to its high volume of purchases, at more advantageous prices. And he adds that “in times of economic need for the Nation, those who represent citizens have the ethical and moral obligation to promote policies that reduce the burden that the existence of government superstructures implies for citizens.”

As ABC announced, the State broke a record in the purchase of vehicles last year, and 97% are diesel. Vox, in its parliamentary initiative, urges to promote the use of renting and leasing systems, two options that the General State Administration still uses on a few occasions (it does not reach 8% of vehicles), unlike others institutions such as the Madrid City Council, which uses it for 32% of its fleet.

The renting It is a contract to rent a vehicle in exchange for a monthly fee, without entry, and with all fixed costs included, such as maintenance, insurance or tire change. Although it does not include, for example, the price of fuel consumed, the negotiating margin of renting companies allows obtaining discount vouchers at service stations. On the other hand, the ‘is a rent with option to buy. At the end of the contract period, which is usually between 24 and 72 months, the vehicle can be owned by paying the residual value stipulated in the contract or changed through a new contract.

Minimum presence of electrical



The State Public Sector Vehicle Registry includes a total of 36,266 state-owned vehicles, of which 638 are attached to the State Mobile Park, the one in charge of transferring the members of the Executive, the King’s House and the senior officials of the State.

The Presidency of the Government, Pedro Sánchez at the helm, is the government department with the highest number of vehicles assigned, 72, including two representative saloons but also Honda NSS250X motorcycles (bought in 2007 for 3,847.50 euros), passenger cars like the Ford Focus (14,127 euros in 2007) or vans, like the Mercedes Vito (bought for 33,124 euros). euros on January 15). The administration of justice continues, with 57 vehicles, and the Casa del Rey, with 46. The ministry with the most assigned vehicles is that of the Presidency of Carmen Calvo, with 27, followed by Finance, with 17. Social Rights of Pablo Iglesias and Labor by Yolanda Díaz they have five each; three for Equality and another three for Consumption. Ecological Transition has seven (six hybrids and a 19-year-old gasoline). Interior has none assigned. And there are 237 without a permanent ministry.

Only 14 vehicles, 2% of the State Mobile Park, is 100% electric. All of them correspond to a single model, the Renault Zoe Life 40 R90, acquired in two batches: nine units in December 2018 and another five last January. In fact, these have been the last acquisitions of the Park so far, at a unit price of 22,854 euros. Half of them are assigned to the Presidency of the Government and another to the Head of State. Only one ministry, the Presidency and Democratic Memory, is routinely assigned a vehicle of this type, according to the data accessed by ABC.

In its last annual memorial, corresponding to 2019, the Mobile Park details that it has installed 74 charging points for electric vehicles, after an investment of 489,262 euros. But in the last two years it has opted for conventional, non-plug-in hybrids, which already account for 51% of the fleet, with 326 units, after two large purchases, in 2018 and 2019. They correspond to the Ford Mondeo Hybrid models (manufactured in Valencia), at 25,277 euros per unit; and Toyota Prius, at 27,951 euros. They were the first volume acquisitions in nine years, since between 2009 and December 2018 only two cars were purchased. A situation that raised the age of the park to 14 years, above 12.7 of the national average.

Among the latest purchases, the Audi A8 L W12, acquired in December 2017 to transport the Prime Minister, at a cost of 498,042.04 euros stands out. It is the second most expensive car acquired by the Mobile Park, after the armored Mercedes Benz S 600 acquired in July 2019 and assigned to the Head of State, at a cost of 549,945 euros. In total there are 14 vehicles with an acquisition price more than 300,000 euros available to the State Mobile Park, which adds 638 cars out of a total of 36,266 available to the state public sector. The total cost of the fleet is 23 million. Now, as the Executive has specified in a parliamentary response to Vox collected by Ep, no high-end vehicle will be acquired under the fleet renewal plan.

According to Royal Decree 146/1999, the Park provides services to senior public officials, including, in addition to the Government and the Head of State, the members of the General Council of the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, the Court of Accounts or the counselors. of the Council of State. Also to general managers and positions with similar rank “in accordance with available resources.”