Buy a G-class with V12 for next to nothing on Marktplaats

You normally pay big money for a G-Class with a V12, but this is a godsend…

Mercedes is taking things a bit easier these days, but for a long time they just built all the models they could think of. At some point someone thought: why don't we throw a V12 into the G-Class? And voila, the Mercedes G 65 AMG was born.

The G 65 came very late in the life cycle of the previous one G-Class, namely in 2012. Yet this was not the very first G-Class with a V12. In 2002 there was already the G 63 AMG V12. Never heard of it? That's not surprising, because only five were built.

However, there was also Brabus. They have included a V12 in various models, including the G-Class. So it is possible that there is now a G-Class from 2008 on Marktplaats, which is equipped with a V12. While it was not supplied by Mercedes itself at that time.

Although there are V12 badges on this car, the Marktplaats advertisement does not include a photo of the engine compartment. This makes you almost think that it is a case of 'badge tuning'. However, nothing could be further from the truth: if we surf to the provider's website, we see that this G-Class actually has a V12 under the hood.

The engine in question is the 6.0 liter biturbo V12, which would later find its way to the G-Class, but in 2008 was only available in the S 65, CL 65 and SL 65. This engine already supplied a standard not a bad 612 hp, but Brabus went the extra mile.

With new turbos and a different intercooler, Brabus increased the power to 715 hp. In addition, the V12 delivers a monstrous amount of torque: 1,100 Nm. This makes this Brabus G-class even faster than a G 65 AMG.

In terms of appearance it is just another bad G-Class, but in the meantime this is actually something special. Nevertheless, the asking price is not too bad. On marketplace €74,450 is being asked for it. That's not much if you compare it to a G 65 AMG. There is also one of those on Marktplaats that car should cost €164,750…

This article Buy a G-class with V12 for next to nothing on Marktplaats first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #Gclass #V12 #Marktplaats