Year 1997. In a police station in Bologna a man arrives who denounces the theft of his Ferrari, a leased F355. To collect the testimony of what seems to be yet another victim of a theft, a young inspector. The investigations begin but the supercar from Maranello is never found. 25 years later However, the case returned to the attention of the police and that same agent, now chief commissioner in the Bolognina Pontevecchio station, finally managed to resolve the alleged theft of the Maranello Red, discovering that the man whose testimony he had collected a few years ago he was anything but a victim.

The car which had been reported missing had never been stolen, with the man who had declared the false keeping the Ferrari F355 jealously guarded in the garage. To betray him, a collector of classic cars who saw the model of the Modenese car manufacturer while it was being repaired at a specialized workshop. Interested in buying it, he has initiated some research at the PRA and is prominent to the owner, a leasing company. At that point the collector contacted them, starting a chain reaction that brought to light the scam born 25 years earlier. The legal department of the leasing company contacted the Bolognina-Pontevecchio police station, which immediately summoned the 70-year-old. After a brief interrogation, the man admitted that the car had never been stolen. Now the complaint has started for him with the challenge of simulation of a crime and embezzlement. Meanwhile, the Ferrari F355 has been tracked down and sequestered, according to estimates it would have a value of around 100,000 euros.

As it happened, the policeman who had collected the first deposition put an end to the investigation. The commissioner confessed that already at the time of the first deposition some doubts had arisen about it the veracity of the man’s story, who claimed that the Ferrari was stolen in broad daylight in a busy area. The delivery of the keys to the police, however, had convinced the investigators of the story. Eventually the truth came out and the Ferrari will return to its true owners or perhaps it will be purchased directly by the collector.