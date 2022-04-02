Not even the time to enjoy the newly purchased supercar that is already to be brought to the mechanic and we are sure that a few hundred euros will not be enough. The new owner of a Ferrari 488 GTB he did not imagine his first lap driving his new Prancing Horse car like this, yet this was the epilogue that took place on April 1st in Derby, United Kingdom. No April Fools but a sad afternoon for the new Ferrari driver who, after just over 3 km, was forced to deal with the first accident driving his racing car from Maranello.

Local police posted on Twitter photos of the crashed Ferrari 488 GTBshowing the car with some damage in the front. It is possible that the driver exaggerated the acceleration, finding himself unprepared for the thrust of the 3.9-liter V8 engine of the Rossa e. ending first on the pavement and then against the side protections of the road. Fortunately, the episode had no consequences for the new owner who was not injured in the impact. The Ferrari 488 GTB had just been purchased at the nearby Baytree Cars dealership eahe had covered a total of 21,565 km from 2017 to todaywith two other owners before the arrival of the last, the most unfortunate.

This 2017 specimen comes with a specific package with carbon fiber elements and is embellished with the Rosso Corsa livery. According to the data provided by the Cavallino, the 488 GTB is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 330 km / h thanks to the 670 CV at 8000 rpm delivered by its eight cylinders. A speed that the driver has never reached since the accident occurred a few kilometers from the dealership. Twitter users were quick to comment on the Derby police post, mocking the driver for what happened.