The BMW M Coupe is not completely new, because it has 3,400 kilometers on the clock. Then buy?

BMW recently pulled the curtain off two new cars at Villa D’Este. One was the BMW Touring Coupe, based on the current Z4. The other was the new BMW 5 Series. BMW will not make the first for the time being (or will it?), the second unfortunately will. The styling of BMWs continues to appeal to the imagination. Just not always for good reasons.

That was sometimes the case around the turn of the century. BMW came up with the Z3 Coupé at the time. This was a Z3, but with a fixed roof on it. So a ‘Shooting Brake’. Not everyone was a fan of the styling. It was clear to see that the car was not designed this way from day one. English language publications referred to the clown shoe. Because the ‘hatchbak without rear seats’ with its long nose looks a bit like it (apparently).

The styling, however, was not what the Z3 coupe was all about. The Z3 roadster was mainly a somewhat soft, relatively affordable convertible. Such cars were still popular with buyers at the time. But purists sneered. Even when James Bond drove it in Goldeneye. Only with the later six-cylinder, which also had a somewhat thicker body, was that adjusted.

However, the closed Z3 always had a six-cylinder. Initially there was the 2.8, which was later replaced by the 3.0. But you could also get it with a block from M GmbH under the hood. In this case the engine from the M3. Initially the S50B32 (in Europe) from the E36 M3 and later the S54B32 from the E46 M3. With the top engine, the car was simply called M Coupe, so without ‘Z3’. Perhaps to consciously create some distance with this somewhat sluggish basis.

An M Coupe was not noticeably lighter than an M3 of that time. In fact, the M3 (both E36 and E46) was actually just the better car. But the M Coupe was ‘more special’. And the thing also had ‘an edge’. Due to the shorter wheelbase in combination with the considerable power on the rear axle, the M Coupe could be quite tricky.

The thing has been a legend from BMW’s heyday for several years now. Hence the homage to the car in the form of the aforementioned Touring Coupe. Unfortunately, the prices are too. A roadster is still available for peanuts, even with a six-cylinder. But not the closed Z3.

Even for a somewhat nice closed non-M you easily pay several tens of thousands of euros. But the M still goes over that. Somewhat reasonable, starts at 40K in Germany. And people dare to ask that with considerable mileage on the clock. A special or something with a color can also do 70-90K, at least as an asking price.

However, the most expensive on mobile.de now does 129,900 euros. Not because there is a special color, because that is (cosmos) black. Well, because it has only driven 3,400 kilometers. The car was originally bought by a BMW employee, who apparently only drove it very sporadically. The car is still on its first set of tires. The ad also mentions regular maintenance.

The car is 30,000 euros more expensive than the second most expensive, which has driven just under 40,000 kilometers. And 44,000 euros more expensive than the number three. It has also only run 33,000 kilometers but is one of nine M Coupes in Dakar Yellow. That is of course always worth tens of thousands of Euros extra. For 68,990 euros there is also an M Coupe that is executed in an orange-red from a Corvette. Supposedly belonged to a collector who had all his cars in that color.

There are still some choices to be made within this narrow spectrum. Would you go factory new? Or a color for about 70-80K? Or is a worn-out copy for 30K your ideal ring tool? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks Jan for the tip!

