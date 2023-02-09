Get a Ferrari for a ride, so it has to be. So you don’t get it forever…

You would think that used car salesmen don’t really need publicity stunts to sell their goods. Used cars are difficult to get and therefore the demand is often higher than the supply. And that means – in addition to high prices – that customers are queuing, you might think.

You would think indeed, because there is at least 1 car company that does perform a publicity stunt to sell its cars. And you can find that company in Wijchen, Gelderland. They promise you a ride in a Ferrari SF90 Stradale if you buy a car from them.

Buy a car, get a Ferrari

The company has everything, from a simple Audi A3 to a Porsche Cayenne Coupé. And so also that Ferrari SF90 Stradale. So you can take a ride in it if you buy a ‘regular’ car.

And why is that special, you might think? Well, have you forgotten what violence comes out of the engine(s) of that Ferrari? Refresh your memory then. It has a 3.9-liter biturbo V8 with 780 horsepower. This is assisted by three electric motors. The system power is 1,000 hp.

And if you find that all a bit too much of a good thing, you can also drive this car 100% electrically. To compensate for the roar of that V8, that is. But if you use all the power, you will be on 100 in 2.5 seconds and it will only stop at 340 kilometers per hour.

Oh yes, we should not leave the 0-200 time unmentioned, this ‘Fezza’ only takes 6.7 seconds. Those are values ​​that you don’t have to be ashamed of on a supersport motorcycle.

Prefer a different car than a Ferrari?

If you are planning to buy a car from that company, but you don’t feel like a ride in that Ferrari, there is good news for you. They also offer you a ride in one Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 Superveloce SV. It has, as you can already conclude from the type name, 750 hp.

In short, if you are still looking for a car, this might be nice to get as an extra. And if you’ve become completely addicted to one of these two Italian thoroughbred supercars after the ride, you can just buy them right away.

Just smash your piggy bank then…

