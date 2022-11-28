There is a real Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Volante on Marktplaats.

If you are going to make a list of the most beautiful cars of all time, then Italian and British cars quickly predominate. These are simply the countries that produce the most beautiful cars. And what could be better than a car that combines British and Italian design?

We found one, on Marktplaats. It is an Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato. Basically a British car, of course, but Zagato has added some Italian flair. The result is very tasty.

Technically, the Vanquish Zagato is the same as the Vanquish S. That means that the 6.0 liter V12 delivers 603 hp. Where with the Vanquish you could only choose between the coupe and the Volante, there were no less than four variants of the Zagato. There was a Coupé, a Volante, a Speedster and a Shooting Brake.

The total amounted to 325 pieces. The car that is now on Marktplaats is a Volante, of which 99 have been built. Four of these have found a Dutch owner.

The observant reader may remember that last year we wrote about a white Vanquish Zagato Volante with Dutch registration. You would think that this is the same car, but no, that is not the case. This copy has a red roof and a red interior, while the other Vanquish was pure black and white.

This car does not (yet) have a Dutch registration. However, that may soon change as this Vanquish Zagato is now on marketplace state. You have to dig deep into your pockets, because the asking price is € 649,900. And then the car also has to be imported.

This article Buy 1 of the 99 Vanquish Zagato Volantes, just on Marktplaats appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Buy #Vanquish #Zagato #Volantes #Marktplaats