The festive sale season has started and the sale dates on India’s largest shopping websites Flipkart and Amazon have also been announced. During the sale starting from October 16-17, premium devices can be purchased at a large discount. Models like the Apple iPhone 11 lineup, the latest iPhone SE and the iPhone XR can be purchased at great discounts. Apart from this, a big discount is also available on Samsung flagship. However, on Flipkart, this device can be purchased at an amazing offer price.

Samsung Galaxy S20 + flagship launched at the beginning of the year on e-commerce site Flipkart is going to get a big price cut. Buyers will be able to buy Galaxy S20 + for Rs 49,999. For Flipkart Plus members, this cell is opening from October 15, while the remaining buyers will be able to buy this powerful device for Rs 49,999 in the Big Billion Days Sale starting from October 16. This device is getting a flat discount of Rs 28,000. However, the phone can be purchased at a much lower price.

This is how you will get discount

The big discount company is offering an upgrade plan in partnership with Flipkart on Samsung phones launched in February. With the new upgrade plan, you will be able to buy Galaxy S20 + for just Rs 35,198. For this you are getting a special offer and you can buy the device only by paying 70 percent price of any Samsung phone. After using this device one year, you can exchange it next year and buy a new device, or you can keep this phone with you even after paying 30 percent of the rest.

Such are the specifications

You will only have to pay 35,198 rupees from your credit card or credit card EMI during the sale and will be able to buy this phone for the year. If you want to keep this phone with you even after a year, then you will have to pay the remaining Rs 14,801. Flagship phones perform well for two to four years, so this is a great deal. The smartphone has an Infinity-O display with a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate and gets 8 GB of RAM with the Exynos 990 processor. The phone has 64MP quad rear and 10MP front camera. The Galaxy S20 + has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.