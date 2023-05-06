The Vox MEP, Jorge Buxadé, defended this Saturday in Molina a National Water Plan that contemplates the execution of hydraulic infrastructures, “some already designed and paralyzed by the governments of Rajoy and Sánchez”

«We must combat the false environmentalism that is pulling down the dams and weirs with that ridiculous theory that the water has to flow towards the sea. The water has to flow at the service of the Spaniards, the supply of the populations, the farmers and the industry”, he pointed out.

Buxadé, spokesman for the Vox Political Action Committee, denounced that European funds “due to the ideological conditionality of climate fanaticism, cannot be spent on hydraulic infrastructures because, according to them, they damage our planet. In reality they harm the Spanish and we will put the interests of our people above.

This was the statement made by the Vox leader during the ‘Take care of yours’ campaign event, which took place at the Molina Wall Enclave Museum, where Buxadé said that “Vox will be the party that will grow the most in the Region”.

The event was attended by local and regional leaders and candidates, including Alberto Garre. The regional candidate, José Ángel Antelo, emphasized the lack of security that exists in the Region, “the second gateway for illegal immigration that López Miras finances with 58,000 euros to the menas and those who continue to finance when they stop be less This has a knock-on effect that is devastating for our most traditional neighborhoods, which live with insecurity.

Antelo gave the example of Molina de Segura, the municipality where he lives and which, according to him, “has jumped to the national level due to machete blows and shots in the street, while the socialist mayor denies the evidence.”

The head of the list in Molina, Antonio Martínez, also had an impact on citizen security problems in the municipality. «Crime is making a space for itself that we do not want. Right now it is very difficult to go out to the park or Paseo Rosales without something happening to someone, “he said.