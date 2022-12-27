The recent history of Formula 1 has certainly reserved excitement for on-track battles between drivers, but in a different way than in many other pre-2014 championships. If we exclude 2021, remembered for the match to the death between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the remaining seasons saw the absolute dominance of Mercedes and Hamilton himself, who came out defeated ‘only’ in two other situations: in 2016, moreover losing the internal duel with Nico Rosberg, and in the last championship, in which Mercedes was unable to keep up with Verstappen’s Red Bull and Ferrari. In all of this, the only certain data remained on the number of contenders for the title: never in the hybrid era more than two teams and more than two drivers they faced each other openly for the world championship.

Yet, with the recent news in the field technical-regulatory and with the introduction of the disputed budget cap, the hopes of seeing a more open and engaging fight could already materialize in view of next season, or in those immediately following. At least this is the opinion of the 2009 world champion Jenson Buttonwho firmly believes in a more exciting competition for the imminent future, thanks also and above all to the revolutions implemented in F1: “It will take a couple of years – explained the British to the program ‘Any Driven Monday’ Of Sky Sports – with the cost ceiling too teams that are closer to the back will be able to fight really for top positions, it’s definitely possible. There’s no reason they can’t, especially if they have the right crew and pilots. Everything is possible”.

It has been more than ten years since three teams they fought for the finish line of the world championship, with this expectation that, according to Button, could already end next season. A 2023 which for the 42-year-old from Frome promises to be spectacular: “Three teams fighting would be a great thing – he added – we all like it when there are multiple teams involved. When two riders from the same team fight for the championship, it’s okay if the races are good. But we like more teams that fight, as well as more riders. I really enjoyed the battle between Wolff and Horner off the circuits, as well as the action on the track. The last time we had three teams in contention was in 2010 when McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull were battling it out for the championship. I think next year we will have an epic season“.