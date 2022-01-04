2021 saw Honda triumph in the riders’ championship thanks to the success achieved by Max Verstappen at the last, controversial, final round of the season which took place in Abu Dhabi.

For the Japanese manufacturer, the victory represented a great satisfaction after years spent struggling when supplying its power units to McLaren.

Honda returned to Formula 1 in 2015 by powering the Woking single-seaters, but the relationship with the English team was anything but idyllic and after three years the parties decided to separate. McLaren first chose to switch to Renault power units and then mount Mercedes engines this season, while Honda, after a 2018 spent as a supplier of Toro Rosso, from the following year extended its engines also to Red Bull.

Whoever gave an opinion on the path Honda has taken in these 6 years was a rider who worked closely with the Japanese manufacturer: Jenson Button.

The 2009 world champion, winner of the Hungarian GP in 2006 at the wheel of a single-seater made entirely by Honda, spoke of the difficult relationship between the Japanese and McLaren when the Japanese manufacturer decided to return to F1 as a supplier of power units.

“I was with Honda when they entered Formula 1 with the hybrid V6 project and it wasn’t easy for them. In the hybrid era they suffered at the beginning and were a couple of years behind the others and they paid for a lot of reliability problems ”.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Masashi Yamamoto, general manager, Honda Motorsport, with a trophy Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“I think it’s a pity that McLaren didn’t continue the relationship with Honda. It was easy for them to point the finger at the least reliable component when they were not competitive ”.

“Now, thanks also to the experience gained and working with a team like Red Bull it seems that they have found a solid partnership”.

Button then expressed great admiration for the success achieved this year by Max Verstappen, but also stressed how disappointing it is to see the Japanese manufacturer leave the F1 stage again after all the efforts made.

“It’s nice to see Honda come back to win. Their last win before the Red Bull era was the one I won in 2006, a long time ago. They are really passionate about racing and it’s a shame to see them go all over again, but I think I have an idea of ​​how much they spent. We talk about a lot of money, so I understand their reasons ”.

“However they have had a fantastic year in Formula 1 and I am really happy for them because it was not an easy path that they had to face”.