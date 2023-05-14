Busy calendar

The constant increase in the number of Grands Prix that are part of the Formula 1 World Championship, combined with a scheduling of the same events is not always optimal from the point of view of logisticshas brought to the center of the debate in recent years the complex lifestyle to which the Circus pilots are subjected. One of the first to talk about the too many commitments that the riders have to face was the two-time world champion Max Verstappen, who on more than one occasion reiterated how the length of the calendar and the frequent upheavals to the race format could push him to leave prematurely from the world of F1.

The Button experience

Who certainly knows well all the difficulties that a Formula 1 driver may have to face during a career is Jenson Buttonnow television commentator and brand ambassador of the Williams team, who during his sporting parablea ran for 18 seasons in the Circusreaching 306 Grands Prix e winning the 2009 championship title, at the wheel of the Brawn GP. Retired at the end of 2016 – and after racing again in 2017 in Monaco to replace Fernando Alonso, who flew to America to compete in the Indianapolis 500 – Button tried his hand at various other motorsport categories and this year he also made his debut in the American NASCAR .

No relaxation

Speaking to the official Williams website, the 43-year-old driver from Frome explained the positive and negative aspects of a life spent inside the cockpits of Formula 1: “If I were an F1 driver today I’d say it’s really hard, that with the time zones and all the air miles to travel it’s a really stressful life, but I’d be lying because it’s the best job in the world – ruled the Englishman, before making fun of his current ‘routine’ – when I left F1 I thought: ‘I will relax, it will be great’, but life is much more stressful now, especially since I have children”.

Constant support

Continuing his analysis, Button also addressed the jet lag themewhich is often a little considered opponent but insidious for all the pilots: “Going through all that travel can be stressful, and since you have to be at peak performance all the time, jet lag really hurts you. Going from Baku to Miami for example is tough – he added, referring to the last transoceanic double faced by the pilots – cI think it’s eight hours time zone and you only have a few days to get yourself back on track”. The staff who follow all the riders step by step, however, obviously represent a great help: “They have their own physiotherapists and nutritionists – concluded Button – that tell them when to sleep, when to eat. For them it’s all planned out for them.”.