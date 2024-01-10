Watch out for Hamilton and Piastri

“I believe that at the level of development of the car we have already passed the moment in which the growth curve was notable, now a decreasing phase awaits us in terms of margins for improvement”. The Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes that the RB20 will not be able to show such a clear growth as that recorded by the RB19 compared to the already excellent RB18.

The opponents obviously hope that Horner has not taken refuge behind catchphrases: in order to hope to duel with Red Bull to win the 2024 championship it is necessary not only to grow, but also that Red Bull does not make another leap in quality . Asked who the most credible rival could be on paper to fight with the Milton Keynes team Jenson Button he bet on Mercedes: “If you look at the last ten years of F1, only Red Bull or Mercedes have won, so I say Mercedes – the words of the English pilot guest of Sky Sports F1 – I'd like to say Ferrari, it would be wonderful if they were also in the fight and to tell the truth at the end of 2023 Ferrari was very competitive, but I believe that Mercedes will improve a lot in terms of the car in 2024. If it is enough to challenge Red Bull I do not know”.

According to the F1 world champion with Brawn GP in 2009, Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri are the drivers to keep an eye on in 2024: “Piastri will be able to benefit from having a year of F1 experience under his belt. He has shown that he can stand up to Lando Norris, but he lacked consistency in performance and it couldn't have been otherwise given that he was making his debut. The argument regarding Hamilton is simple, when you win for many years and then get beaten you can 'sit' and accept a downward trend or react. I think Hamilton is even stronger than 5-6 years ago and therefore with a competitive Mercedes it could be as difficult to beat as it is currently difficult to get the better of Verstappen.”