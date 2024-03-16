The sudden loss of altitude of a Latam Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner that had left Sydney and was headed to Auckland was apparently caused by a button pressed by mistake. This is what the Wall Street Journal reports, citing American sources regarding the investigation into what happened earlier this week.

The accident in the cabin

The stewardess accidentally bumped the cockpit seat and pushed a button, writes the Wall Street Journal, citing US sources. The motorized system pushed the pilot onto the control stick and threw the passengers into panic, given the sudden loss of altitude. Only an immediate reaction from the man at the wheel managed to avoid the worst, regaining control of the plane and landing safely.

Boeing's note

Boeing confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that it sent a notice Thursday evening to airlines that have the 787 Dreamliner in their fleet with “instructions for inspecting and maintaining cockpit seat switches.” He also assured that he had already sent a similar notice to airlines in 2017.

Fifty injured due to loss of altitude

About fifty passengers were injured when the plane crashed, some were thrown against the cabin ceiling as reported by CNN. Investigators from the New Zealand Transport Accident Investigation Commission are examining information contained in the black boxes and the audio recording of what was said in the cockpit.

New accident for a Boeing 737 last Friday

A United Airlines Boeing 737 lost an exterior panel during a flight last Friday. The damage to the Boeing 737-800 was discovered during an inspection after the plane from San Francisco landed safely with 139 passengers and six crew members on board in the southern city of Medford. 'Oregon, United Airlines said. The plane would be 25 years old. “We will perform a thorough examination of the aircraft and make any necessary repairs before it returns to service,” United said in a statement. “We will also conduct an investigation to better understand how the damage occurred.” The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the matter.

Boeing is currently under intense scrutiny after a nearly new 737-9 Max plane lost part of its fuselage as it climbed after takeoff in January.