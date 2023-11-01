Perez’s nightmare

The dream of winning or getting on the podium in his home race was shattered in less than one lap Sergio Perezforced to withdraw at the first corner of the first lap after a contact with Charles Leclerc. An episode that occurred following the excellent start of Verstappen, who from 3rd place on the grid managed to insert himself between the two Ferraris on the long finish straight leading to the first braking. While Sainz was further inside, with Verstappen to his left, Leclerc was instead in the outer area.

The contact with Leclerc

However, also taking advantage of a very positive start, Perez took his turn outside of Leclercattempting to tighten inside to overcome it. With all those cars side by side in a small space, contact with the Monegasque’s Ferrari proved inevitable, however, with the Mexican’s right rear hitting the left front of the #16. The collision caused Checo’s car to ‘take off’ and he then returned to the pits for damage reported to the sidepod and bottom of its own RB19.

The criticisms

Several commentators criticized the Red Bull driver’s maneuver, which should have been the case lift your foot off the accelerator without forcing overtaking on Leclerc. Others, like the crowd in Mexico City, booed Leclerc’s defense of their compatriot, with the Monegasque explaining that he had no more space available to avoid a ‘racing accident’. Then there is a third version, this time in favor of Perez.

Button’s opinion

Specifically, one of the defenders of the Mexican driver is Jenson Button2009 world champion and Perez’s former teammate at McLaren in 2013. The 43-year-old, in a statement released to speedweek.comexpressed his thoughts on last Sunday’s episode as follows: “What should he do? It’s the classic case of the first corner when there is compaction because some riders started well and others didn’t – has explained – Checo he couldn’t even let off the gas because there were other cars coming up behind. If Pérez had truly backed down, others within the right would have attacked him immediately. This too could have been a disaster. Three cars in a point where two can barely get around the bend, it’s not possible. And Charles Leclerc ran out of space in the middle. I’m convinced that Checo thought Leclerc had enough space, otherwise he wouldn’t have tried that way“.