Toto Wolff changes his mind on the deadline regarding the promotion to Mercedes or not of George Russell instead of Valtteri Bottas from day to day. The team principal of the Brackley team even went so far as to claim that he can wait for the winter before making the decision, only to reverse and set the moment of decision in the summer. He also spoke on this very hot topic Jenson Button. According to the British Formula 1 world champion driver in 2009, the compatriot currently in Williams represents the ideal profile to reinforce the team led by Toto Wolff in view of the next season. In a recent interview with Express Sport, Button took stock of the Finnish Mercedes driver and his relationship with the team: “A bad day can happen to anyone, but so far for Bottas the races are not far superior to the positive ones. It’s a really difficult year for him “.

Wolff: “The Bottas-Russell decision can wait for winter too”

The photograph is that of a driver in crisis of results and confidence, all the more so now that his direct rival in rank, Sergio Perez, according to standard bearer of the Red Bull, is proving to be consistently faster. For Button, the Finn’s chiaroscuro races are nothing new: “It’s just that before – explains the English driver currently engaged in Extreme E and consultant of the Williams team – the machine was so superior to the others that it was impossible to notice a drop in performance on its part. The fact that he was slower than Hamilton was never a problem for the team, at least as long as he was able to make an important contribution in terms of points. Lewis could concentrate on winning the championship without having breath on his partner’s neck team”. Who, as a good follower, from 2017 until last year he always closely escorted Hamilton with convincing performance.

Bottas-Perez, the hard life of seconds

The enamel is not that of past seasons and for this, according to Button, “Mercedes must ask itself if and to which driver to look to replace Bottas in 2022”. The best choice? “Definitely Russell and I have no problem saying it despite my role as a consultant for the team in which George currently plays. It is clear that Williams would like to keep him tight, but I don’t think they could ever deny him the opportunity to sit behind the wheel of the most competitive car in the Circus “.