Max Verstappen’s sporting profile was analyzed by a former driver also included in the Formula 1 roll of honor: Jenson Button. The 41-year-old, who became champion in 2009 at the wheel of the Brawn GP, ​​spoke to the microphones of British TV Sky Sports F1, expressing a rather singular and curious personal comment.

According to Button, in fact, there would be some characteristics of Verstappen very similar to those typical of Hamilton at the beginning of his career, when the McLaren standard bearer made his debut in the Circus in 2007: “When I look at Max – said the winner of 15 GPs – reminds me of Lewis when he arrived in Formula 1, in the early years of his career, particularly due to his rather aggressive driving style. I was always looking at his data and thinking ‘I don’t know how he can be so fast’. You know he came around the corner, hit the brake pedal heavily and then hit the accelerator very hard when exiting, doing all this through the steering wheel. It appears that Max is driving the same way, with Lewis now possessing an experience that has allowed him to fine-tune his approach, in and out of the car. Max, on the other hand, doesn’t seem to change at all, remaining a super fast guy in the car and always super fast in general “.