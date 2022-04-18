During his long career in Formula 1, crowned by the world title won in 2009 at the wheel of the Brawn GP, Jenson Button he has earned the esteem and admiration of colleagues and professionals for his style on and off the track. The Englishman in particular has proven time and again that he is a magician in managing difficult conditions from the atmospheric point of view, with the track evolving from a dry to a wet condition, or vice versa. For this quality and for his ability to manage the race pace in a very constant way, many have often predicted a future in Endurance for the British champion.

In reality, however, Button, after leaving F1 for good at the end of the 2016 season, never tried his luck in the WEC, limiting himself to a fleeting and unfortunate appearance at the 24 hours of Le Mans in 2018 at the wheel of the Russian SMP Racing team with Mikhail Aleshin and Vitaly Petrov. That adventure ended with a sad retreat. Since then, the former McLaren, BAR and Williams driver has been involved in many different roles, on and off the circuits, but has never tested himself consistently in endurance races. But now JB seems eager to make up for lost time.

“I raced in Le Mans once with SMP – reminded the 2009 F1 champion to the site Racer.com – and it was a great experience. The car was fun to drive. You can never beat a manufacturer like Toyota, but it was a really good experience. I did it in order to have an experience in the future, for when I would work with a manufacturer to race at Le Mans – added English again – but nothing went in that direction and I, to be honest, didn’t do much to get a seat as I was busy with other stuff“.

Now, however, Button, who already works as a Williams consultant, as a TV commentator and who will soon make his debut in RallyCross, would like to return to the Circuit de la Sarthe. “I would like to go back to Le Mans again. Just to be part of the race, even in GT. GT3 cars will race there in two years – concluded the 42-year-old from Somerset – so there are many possibilities to go to Le Mans in the future “.