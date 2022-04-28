The 27 points of separation between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen they are a gap that cannot be managed in modern Formula 1. First of all because a race is enough to cancel it almost completely; then, because the Monegasque is not the type who spares himself if he sees the opportunity to win one more point, and Imola confirmed this; moreover, the World Championship is still in its infancy, but even if there were only two races left, the speeches would not change, because the Dutchman is a machine that forces you to be perfect in order to get a full result. It will therefore be a very long season, full of twists, exactly like in 2021. Jenson Buttonhowever, he believes that Leclerc has one more weapon than Lewis compared to last year Hamiltonthat is, a better knowledge of the opponent.

“I think Max makes the most of every opportunity. When he overtakes, for example, he is a little more aggressive, and that trait suits his style. Both he and Charles are extremely skilled, but I believe Verstappen is crazy to adjust to a car with bad balance. In a few laps, he drives a car that is very oversteering to the limit, something that the others cannot“, These are the words of the 2009 world champion a Total-Motorsport.com. “It’s great that they are fighting for the title. They have known each other for years, they have been opponents in karts and have had several crashes and accidents in those years. Exactly for this reason I think Charles knows Max much more than Hamilton did. So it doesn’t surprise me that Leclerc is very calm (despite having gone to the wall at the Variante Alta, ed)while Max is giving 100%“.