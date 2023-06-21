Button’s new project

Participating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind the wheel of NASCAR’s Chevrolet Camaro must have triggered something in Jenson ButtonFormula 1 world champion in 2009. Engaged in a part-time NASCAR Cup program this year with Rick Ware Racing’s Ford Mustang, the Briton hasn’t contested a full championship since 2019the year in which he took part in the Super GT season before appearing occasionally in events such as British GT, Goodwood Revival, Nitro Rallycross and Extreme E.

WEC or IMSA?

The centenary of the world’s most famous endurance race, however, must have had a positive effect on the 43-year-old, who took part in the project in France Garage 56 along with Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller. On the eve of the Chicago Street Race, valid for the NASCAR Cup, the former McLaren driver admitted that he wanted to think about a real return to the WEC for the 2024but participating in all seasonand not sporadically. Button, who in 2018 competed in four LMP1 races with the SMP Racing team, is however considering not only the WEC extensionbut also another Endurance championship like theIMSA SportsCar.

Full season in 2024

Regardless of what the final decision will be, Button seems quite determined to embrace this project, at least according to what was stated at Autosport: “I didn’t think I’d want to race a full season again, due to the always busy schedule, but I feel like next year I’ll be racing something close to a full season – he has declared – it’s nice to do single races, but you don’t get the best out of yourself, and that’s why doing three races here in the NASCAR Cup is really good, because I get to spend more time with the team and on the simulator and really work with my engineer , my crew chief to develop the skills between us and to develop an understanding. So yes, I want to do a full season next year, weather permitting. I need to balance a few things as I’ve been very busy this year. It will be about endurance races, which will be IMSA or WEC“.

No regrets

Speaking of his intention, Button believes he has always made the right decisions over the last few years of his career, which is why he is now ready to take another step ahead of 2024: “Over the years I’ve done a lot of different things, basically because I wanted to race in those series (NASCAR Cup)and I was very lucky to be able to get into certain cars and race – he added – I feel I have nothing to lose. I won the F1 world championship, I achieved the goal I set for myself. Now I go racing because I love racing. I like learning new things and challenges are what keep me going, otherwise I wouldn’t race anymore.”