Since last December 12, the end date of the Formula 1 world championship, Jenson Button was the only person able to interview Lewis Hamilton after crossing the finish line. Since then, in fact, the seven-time world champion has enveloped himself in a spiral of silence, neither speaking to journalists at the end of the race, nor on the sidelines of the ceremony in which he was appointed Sir by Prince Charles of England and not appearing at the ceremony. award ceremony of the Federation. Toto Wolff – number one of the Mercedes team – had fielded the possibility of a retirement from Hamilton, struggling with an enormous disappointment for the management by the Race Direction of the final race of the last championship.

And Button himself, during a speech on the English program ‘Good Morning Britain’ of the ITV, explained that he does not contemplate a retirement of the pilot of the Silver Arrows: “I know I was the only person to interview him at the end of the last race. The whole world listened to that interview, so I don’t have any scoop to give. But I hope it can keep running, indeed, I think it will keep running. He wants to win the eighth title, to become the most successful pilot in history. And I think he will succeed “. The former driver – among others – of Williams, Brawn GP and McLaren, added: “The season finale was controversial, but I think the year needs to be evaluated in its entirety“, Concluded Button.