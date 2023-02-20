2022 must not have gone down well with Lewis Hamilton. The year of redemption after the sporting stab wound in Abu Dhabi soon turned into a descent into hell from which the seven-time world champion seemed to emerge only in the second part of the season, thanks also to the work of Mercedes.

Sir Lewis, unlike his teammate George Russellhas not been able to give the team a victory, which could give him further hunger in 2023. One of his latest messages on social media testifies to it: the Briton defines himself “hungrier than ever” and is absolutely convinced of the goodness of Mercedes’ progress, even though the W14 doesn’t solve all the problems of the car that preceded it in the World Championship.

According to Jenson Button, Hamilton will be competitive again next season. “He doesn’t need to fight for podiums. He has to fight for victories and championships. Everyone at some point in their career happens to drive uncompetitive cars and this is the reason why many drivers retire. You can deal with the pressure and the schedule if you’re in a winning car, but when you’re not you’re like, ‘I’ve had enough, I want to go.’ Mercedes has given him a winning car for many years. Obviously that wasn’t the case last year, but the car did win a race last year. So it can be said that at the end of the year they were strong and I think Lewis was able to win“, these are the words of Hamilton’s former teammate to his compatriots Sky Sports UK. “His performances were very consistent from mid to late season. Lewis was very, very fast. I think this year will start off on the right foot. He will be at work from the beginning, I can’t wait to see him. He’s going to put a lot of pressure on Russell, but I think he’s a good match“.