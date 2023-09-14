Rivals forever

During the Monza weekend, in addition to being able to celebrate his historic tenth consecutive victory in Formula 1, Max Verstappen also became the protagonist of yet another back-and-forth in the press with Lewis Hamilton. This time the fuse between the two great rivals was lit by the seven-time British champion, who wanted to underline – in a biting way – how during his career he found himself facing more successful and competitive teammates compared to what Verstappen experienced during his career in Red Bull.

Question of companions

In his career, the Hasselt champion has lost only one duel – on equal terms, i.e. with the same number of races contested in the season at equal points – with a boxing partner: it happened in 2017 against Daniel Ricciardo. Hamilton in his sporting parable ended up instead three times behind a teammate in terms of points obtained: in 2011 with Jenson Button, in McLaren, in 2016 with Nico Rosberg and last year with George Russell, the latter two in Mercedes.

On the other hand though Hamilton had two drivers on the other side of the garage who had already been world champions when they joined him – Fernando Alonso and Button – and another, Rosberg, who became one during the years of joint militancy in the same team. Sky Sports F1 wanted to try to resolve the issue by interviewing Button himself, who shared the garage with his compatriot from Stevenage for three years at McLaren.

Jenson Button’s thoughts

“Lewis had some very tough teammates – recognized the former BrawnGP standard bearer – he had world champions as companions, which Max didn’t have. But I would be more afraid to challenge Max in the same car“. The explanation provided by Button is linked to the type of cars that Verstappen has demonstrated in recent years that he is capable of taming.

“Because he has a car designed for his style. Or, better said, he knows how to drive the car that Adrian Newey gives him. Newey tells him ‘this is the fastest car in the world. If you remove downforce it will be slower, but easier to ride’. But Verstappen manages to drive it the way Newey did it, in the fastest way possible. Many other drivers struggle to compete with this. However, the two of them are incredible drivers, the best in the world. I wish there were more competitions at the top: Max, Lewis and Fernando Alonso are the three who in my opinion stand out above the rest of the competition“he concluded.