London (Reuters)

Starting next year, Briton Jenson Button, who previously won the Formula 1 championship, will compete in the World Endurance Championship, as part of the Porsche team.

The World Endurance Racing Championship includes the famous Le Mans 24 Hours race in France.

Patton, 43, said in statements to the BBC: I am at the top of my game now, and I have my wife’s approval.

Button added that Endurance Championship cars are technologically superior to Formula 1 cars, and I have to learn a lot of things, and this takes time, and everything is clear, but it is complex, and requires a different type of driver. You have to be skilled on the track, as it should be. Also, you must be an engineering expert.

Button retired from Formula 1 racing in 2016, after a long racing career that lasted for 18 years, during which he participated in 306 races. Button won the Formula 1 title in 2009.

Button said that he watched endurance races during his childhood in the 1980s, and that he loved the design style of cars in this category.