The fight between Verstappen and Perez

After the first four rounds of the 2023 world championship, the only certain element is that the standings are dominated by the Red Bull: in all the races held so far, the Anglo-Austrian company has always seen its riders on the top step of the podium, with Max Verstappen winner in Bahrain and Australia e Sergio Perez triumphant in tests on city circuits, between Jeddah and the more recent Baku, where he also won the first Sprint of the season. A real one follows fight for the world recordwhich at the moment sees the reigning world champion ahead by only 6 points on your teammate. As if that weren’t enough, Formula 1 is just days away from Miami Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend on another street circuit. The question is therefore obvious: will Perez be able to overtake Verstappen in the drivers’ standings?

Button votes for Perez

Opinions are discordant, and are divided between those who believe in the possible overtaking of Perez and others who instead support the Verstappen ‘thesis’. The fact remains that, in the event of victory in the USA, the Red Bull Mexican would gain the leadership of the world championship for the first time, and this would set off a real challenge for the title. A former teammate from is convinced of this Checo as Jenson Buttonworld champion in 2009: “I am really impressed with Sergio – explained the former McLaren driver – Max must be the more difficult teammate, because he takes to the track and asserts himself in terms of speed. I think Perez did a great job over the weekend by winning twice, and that will give him a lot of confidence. If he can win in Miami, it would be a great satisfaction for him, and I think this will give him confidence for the season. During the championship – he added – we haven’t seen him be as competitive as Max, who is every weekend as is Hamilton. Maybe less this year because of the car, but that’s usually how they run, and that’s why they’re so hard to beat in a season. Checo, on the other hand, was much more fluctuating. It’s much more difficult to win a championship like this when dealing with Max, so I think Sergio lacked consistency, but if he can win in Miami, I think he will have a chance to fight for the championship. I didn’t think I could say it, but it’s good to see that he has so much confidence in that car. We need both to fight, because Red Bull has the advantage right now.”

Perez and the challenge of Miami

In the meantime, the Mexican driver himself has commented on his sensations in view of the next race, which in 2022 saw him cross the finish line in 4th place: “I’m looking forward to going to Miami, hoping I can continue with the good form from Baku and be really competitive – he has declared – last weekend I felt very confident with the car and we had two perfect races, everything went right. I always said at the start of the season that we needed consistent weekends, and Baku was the perfect example of how we need to go, and my team has been outstanding. From a physical point of view, Miami is the most demanding race of the season, so I worked hard to be ready. This adds a different dynamic to this race and as drivers we need to manage this aspect well to make sure we perform well on track.”

Verstappen hunting for an encore

Naturally, Max Verstappen, the only winner in the history of the Miami GP, is also ready: “I can’t wait to go to Miami, a very physical track and also very hot last year, so we have to be prepared – has explained – it will definitely not be easy. It’s quite a complex circuit and I think they resurfaced the track this year, so we’ll see how that affects our performance. Our fans have also designed this weekend’s livery so I can’t wait to see what it looks like!”