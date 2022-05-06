The career of Jenson Button in Formula 1 it represents an example of constancy and determination in achieving one’s goals. The Briton in fact made his first appearance in the Circus in 2000 and had to wait six years to win his first victory, which came in the 2006 Hungarian GP. Three years later came the first and only world title in the career of the native of Frome, in the unforgettable season spent behind the wheel of the Brawn GP. Button later moved to McLaren, where he was also a teammate of compatriot Lewis Hamilton for three years.

JB has conquered other prestigious victories and also finished second in the world championship standings in 2011, behind Sebastian Vettel, but without being able to reach the historic peak reached during the 2009 year of grace. Gentlemen’s Journal however, the former British driver – now TV commentator and consultant for Williams – has lashed out at those who, to define him, use the term “former world champion“. According to Button, in fact, to paraphrase a well-known advertisement, a world champion is forever.

“The world title lives with you forever – Button commented – and I will never be a former world champion. I hate it when people say it. I’m a world champion, you can’t take him away from me ”. Looking back on the season of his triumph, the Englishman spoke of “relief” rather than true happiness for the title won. “It was more of a relief. It was a difficult year, a great year at the beginning, then there was a kind of collapse in the middle and then a great ending. But when you wake up in the morning, you think ‘damn, I’m a world champion‘, you don’t think about race victories“.