The turbo-hybrid era has never seen more than two teams battling it out for the championship. In the most exciting seasons, such as 2021, the duel was extended until the last race, but to find a third team really competitive we have to go back to 2012: it is true that it was Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso who competed for the World Championship at Interlagos, but during the season Lotus and McLaren took away many points from Ferrari and Red Bull. Jenson was also in Woking that year Buttonwhich also opened and ended 2012 with a victory.

There is no doubt that “neutral” fans want a more open championship than in 2022, when the Ferrari did show competitiveness in the initial stages but then got lost due to problems of reliability and strategy, and paved the way for the Red Bull. Then there is the return of the Mercedesan uptick at the end of the season with the victory at Interlagos but perhaps not yet in place in solving the problems that afflicted the W13.

According to the 2009 world champion, however, there is scope for a return to a three-way fight: “Red Bull is the only one we haven’t actually seen, because it’s last year’s car, but they always come out with a good car, I think they will be competitive. Ferrari is very beautiful, they seem to have worked on the areas where they seemed weak and that they have taken risks in other areas, but the car is good”, these are his words to Sky Sports UK. “The surprise comes from Mercedes, because I’d say the car is beautiful, perhaps the most beautiful. Maybe they will change something in the sidepods, but evidently they have faith in the concept now for the first few races. I can’t wait to see the fight ahead – we all want there to be a three-way battle for victory, don’t we? Well, I believe that at some point in the season we’ll have this three-way fight“.