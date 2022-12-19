Butti: “Stop the Spid”. And it promotes the electronic identity card

The Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council with responsibility for technological innovation, Alexei throw (FdI), wants to retire lo Spidthe digital identity useful since 2016 to take advantage of many online services of the public administration. To date, approximately 33 million have been disbursed identity Spid.

“We need to start shutting it down Spid and to promote the electronic identity card as your only digital identity,” he said throw at the 10th birthday party Brothers of Italy.

“We try to gradually turn it off Spidwhich collects a set of digital identities,” he added throw“and facilitate the action of our businesses and citizens with the Public administration”.

Butti: “More than 150 technicians were hired by my predecessors”

“I discovered my predecessor in the last two months of his mandate in full election campaignhas hired a batch of 150, 200 technicians, in the last two months and we shouldn’t be doing spoiler systemespecially given the high quality of our political personnel?” he stressed throw speaking on Saturday at the initiative for the 10 years of Brothers of Italy in Rome.

