Butti (FdI): “Tim’s capitalization is an offense to small shareholders”

“We will unveil our alternative plan for the single grid in due course. In the meantime, however, it is clear that we are again at the clash between Tim and Vivendi. But enough of the redundancies (up to 12 thousand): the ex-Sip sells Brazil and uses the proceeds to relaunch Italy “. Alessio Butti, head of the Tlc Department of Fratelli d’Italia, tells Affaritaliani.it exclusively what is the strategy and vision of the party chaired by Giorgia Meloni.

Butti, but is it true that Fratelli d’Italia is against the single network?

But not even by idea, on the contrary, we have presented motions, approved documents. The party is compact on the single network, on the other hand it is a very simple issue: why should one spend money unnecessarily on a duplicate? It is essential that it is unique and not vertically integrated, the owner of the network must carry out a rental policy favoring the free market. If there is a party leader who has expressed himself clearly on these matters, outlining the future, it is Giorgia Meloni.

Fratelli d’Italia is given as a possible leading party of the center-right coalition. Imagining a hypothetical government under your leadership, what role would the fiber dossier have?

It would be at the very top of our agenda. There are 50 billion euros on the digital transition. We want to digitize the public administration, possibly taking less than the 8 years that Minister Brunetta was talking about. We want to wire the country and the single network is fundamental, but enough of this FTTH myth.

In what sense, sorry?

That there are alternative technologies, such as Fwa, radio waves and more. Ours is a complex territory from a morphological point of view, enough with the stratospheric bales that tell us that FTTH can cover all cities and territories. The truth is that it can be as high as 70%. If we want a complete and holistic wiring, we must technologically approach the connection on different tracks. The cloud of the national strategic pole is also part of the broadband reasoning and the fundamental role of Sparkle must also be defined.

Speaking of Sparkle: A vote on Tim’s reorganization project?

If the reasoning behind it is to create more value, then that’s fine. If it’s just a stew then we disagree. But they need to explain better how they intend to use the PNRR money, how they want to manage the role of CDP. For example, I believe that it makes no sense to keep Tim Brasil while redundancies are planned in Italy, it would be better to sell the Brazilian subsidiary, I have brought precise data to support this thesis and the money from the proceeds must be reinvested in Italy. I am not against Tim, I am for things done well and for the correct presence of the state. He was one of the five players in the world, then Prodi arrived, there was a wicked sale and from there an unprecedented catastrophe started.

Subscribe to the newsletter

