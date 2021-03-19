At a party of crushing and smashing “Cartier” shops in front of its main and old headquarters in Paris, for all that they collected, even if by buying from cities around the world for a year of various and imitating goods for its high-end trademark, and allowing iron rollers to pass over and break them up, is a victory for the original and the rejection of imitation, even if some of the signs It does the same thing, but away from the lenses and the media, so there is no justification for those who marvel at the long lines of tourists and wishing to shop from high-end stores in famous cities. The long queue, whether in summer or winter, or under the rain in front of Louis Vuitton stores has become a tradition. The “Champs Elysees” street is witnessing, these vacationers and lined-up people are victorious for the creative person, the owner of the right, and they know the value of things, and they know the fines that can fall on them if they are decorated with a counterfeit sign. The fine may be equal to the price of the original merchandise, so their standing and patience is an appreciation of the high-end product.

There are specialized shops that can be called outlets outlets outside the highways in the far reaches of the cities, which abbreviate the English word “out lett” that long description. You find them selling original goods that were rejected by the famous role for a very simple reason, and the inexperienced eye cannot see it, resulting from bad Workmanship, and the mistake of a person’s hand in a moment of negligence or negligence, such as the emergence of a thread or a button that is not straight, or a difference in the color of the skin by something negligible, but because these high-end houses have credibility and appreciation for their brand, they reduce their price in half and less, and let others sell them with licenses and cheapness. The merchandise bearing the signature number one equals, so people accept it in savings in its store from their point of view.Today, many high-end goods are numbered, and have a trace line, and the piece is known and identifiable, so that the thief cannot sell it anywhere.

What I respect in the old historical shops, especially those belonging to families, made them for many years to live in a happy and livelihood, and they kept the profession, its traditions and secrets, generation after generation, and gave these brands through years of history a nobility and a degree of nobility to those families, even if it was very serious. The grandfather is a blacksmith by profession in watchmaking, a tobacco grower, owner of a vineyard, rancher or diamond grinder.

In Britain, I rejoice when I enter those stores that have been operating since the beginnings of the imperial expansion of the British throne, which is a shop with an old wooden door, and its decoration may not have changed for half a century, and it is dominated by green or dark brown, and the seller inside him kept aged alone in the shop, but he People remember, such stores can only sell one commodity, such as “rose jam” or a store that specializes in “snuff”, and another still sells shiny wax and greasy fixing of mustache ends, despite the end of this fashion for men’s faces and the face of the English “gentleman”, And the abolition of the rank of Bashoism in Turkey, Egypt and the Levant, and there are shops that still import the same tea from Sri Lanka and India since the days of the “East India” company in the year 1600 AD, and they use old brown paper bags, and there are shops that sell shoe strings only, and say how can they profit? And why has it been around for centuries? It is the antiquity that civilization wants to destroy with glass, aluminum, cement and automated production, away from industrialism, and the human hand that makes the difference.

People can catch the butterfly, but they cannot rob it of its colors that go with it, just as fire can attract the butterfly to its glow and melt its flying wings, but it cannot steal its colors from it, the fake always goes away, and only the original remains resistant forever.