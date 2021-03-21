It was fortunate for Latin America that, in his childhood, Michi Strausfeld saw those documentaries by Hans Domnick that showed the sumptuous ruins of the Aztecs and the Mayans in Mexico and Guatemala, and the enigmatic stones of the military sanctuary of Machu Picchu, in Peru. . Because this resulted in a Latin American critic and editor who has done more for the dissemination of Latin American literature in Germany than all the universities in her country combined.

Keep reading

#Butterflies #dictators #writers