“Several aspects amaze me of the story” of the Butterflies of rhythmic gymnastics and of the former athletes who have reported having been subjected to humiliation related to weight and forced diets, which have caused them a strong psychological discomfort. “For example, I am struck by the fact that some commentators say that it is normal that in certain contexts there are ambitious physical and body fitness goals. In reality, the fact that competitive performance is so closely and intrinsically linked to the extra kilo or kilo less is all to prove. It’s not so automatic”. This is the analysis by Edoardo Mocini, a dietician and researcher at the Sapienza University and the Umberto I Polyclinic of Rome, who analyzes the episodes that emerged from the stories of the gymnasts for Adnkronos Salute, while in the context of the ongoing investigations they continue after the hearings of athletes, technicians and staff the investigations continue.

“If you try to convey rigor of lifestyles, undoubtedly more rigid in a professional context – observes the expert, very popular on social media and in particular on Instagram where he has over 120,000 followers – I find it hard to imagine that reading the phrase ‘we have a piglet in the team’ on the diet given to one of these girls could be helpful in adhering to a certain diet scheme. hand, they don’t help. Not only that, do we also want to talk about the fact that weight is a poor indicator of nutritional status?”, he presses. “If we really only had to focus on the physical and organic part, which is not possible given that the well-being of the athletes also counts – explains Mocini – we would have to think about body composition. Weighing the girls from one day to the next is a ridiculous thing, because the movement of fluids inside the body means that there is a variability of up to 3 kg between one day and the next, without having gained or lost a pound”.

Pushing hard to achieve weight goals, continues Mocini, who has published the book ‘Fatti your dishes’ for Rizzoli, is a discourse that, “expanding the discourse, also concerns fat bodies a bit. Many people say: it is true, bullying should be avoided, but perhaps it is also a way to stimulate those with problems to eat better. However, we know that, on the contrary, stigmatization and marginalization make it more difficult to lead healthy lifestyles – he warns – So even if we want to assume that the intention of the coaches was good, in reality those bad gestures would not get the result”. The expert particularly wants to send a message: “In sport, weight is not everything”.

And he recalls the Simone Biles case, to remain in the sphere of gymnastics, in his case artistic gymnastics: “The American athlete withdrew from the last Olympics declaring that she wanted to protect her mental health. As the World Health Organization says, Well-being is actually a physical, psychological and social state. And I can achieve the best possible grade in the competition, have the best possible body shape, but if I then developed an eating disorder, well-being I didn’t achieve”. These short circuits occur not only in sport, but also in everyday life, adds the dietician: “Often, even in the school setting, children are asked to report their weight or even to calculate their body mass index. Extrapolating this single figure without evaluating all the context can be greatly misleading, because people’s health is not reduced to weight “.

“Although from a statistical point of view there are some weights that favor the maintenance of health or athletic performance compared to others, – continues Mocini – we cannot isolate that data in order to achieve a performance or even to prevent disease, forgetting everything what’s around. Otherwise we end up with a group of people in perfect shape, but whose psychological and social health we have forgotten”. The Farfalle case, if it were confirmed, according to the expert it would actually be “the extreme expression of a problem that exists in our country in the theme of the relationship with food and with bodies. We all suffer aesthetic models in terms of social pressures. The phenomenon is even more accentuated and violent in a context in which claims regarding body shape for competitive purposes become even more demanding. But unfortunately these forms of stigmatization also occur elsewhere. In a professional context, however we don’t expect it.”

The harsh law of the single body

All the fault of the ‘law of the single body’. What makes the relationship with nutrition and their physical image so difficult for some people? Too easy to point the finger at social media, according to Mocini. “What social networks do today – he underlines – television has also done in the past: they modify the imagery proposed. If as a human species once the bodies we believed possible were those that surrounded us in everyday life, today we spend hours seeing of bodies that are not real bodies. They are media representations. And in the 90s all this was even more exacerbated. There was only one body, and of a certain type”.

Will curvy models save the world? For the expert it is not enough. “Representation simply has to become truly inclusive,” he points out. The cue is a phenomenon that has been occurring with greater frequency in recent times, a beginning of a timid turn that could help. That is the debut of stories, documentaries, animated films that also give space to ‘other bodies’. An example is ‘Reflect’, the Disney short featuring a ‘plus-size’ dancer and dealing with the issue of body dysmorphia and self-esteem. It works, for the expert, more than “curvy odds”.

“In fact, I don’t know if the creation of specific labels, of categories to be included as a protected species, then really helps – he reasons – In my opinion, it would simply serve to broaden the representation and accept others without defining them in a specific way. There is no need to have the mascot of a certain amount. The representation must become truly inclusive, not only of beautiful women with slightly wider hips and very narrow waists. But perhaps of women with different shapes, and again women with disabilities, non-white women, women with real differences compared to the dominant aesthetic model”.

No to fake inclusiveness, therefore, invite. It often happens to the specialist to interact on social networks with young people who express discomfort. “I am struck by the complete short-circuit of the relationship between nutrition, body shape, diets and aesthetic models – he says – Many of these people perceive that there is something wrong in their relationship with the body, yet they continue to implement the exact same solutions that don’t make them feel better, but worse”.

The company, he analyzes, “by transmitting a very simplified idea of ​​the relationship between weight and nutrition – unfortunately also for the purpose of selling products – makes it very difficult for us to get out of certain tunnels, to understand that the relationship with the body, diet, nutrition it’s something more complex than saying: I eat less, so I lose weight. Unfortunately, the equation is much longer than: revenue minus expenditure equals my body”. On the positive side, reflects Mocini, there is that today attention to eating disorders has grown and they are more diagnosed. And certainly “the representation has expanded a little and is a little more inclusive even if, again, when you try to put a non-compliant body in the foreground, controversy arises”.

But in reality, explains the expert, “when I have the opportunity to see that other bodies are worthy of existing in the stories that are told, it becomes much easier for me to accept that I can live with that body, and perhaps accept that a path even therapeutic, in the case of obesity for example, can take years. shortest possible time. Then it is much easier to fall victim to behaviors and products that are not particularly useful”.

Parents and alarm bells

How can parents quickly intercept any alarm bells? “In recent years – replies the dietician – the age of eating disorders has dropped significantly. At the risk of seeming trivial, the well-being of our children is the first alarm bell, whether they participate joyfully or not in life’s activities. The other indicator is the state of nutrition: if we notice that over the months there has been a sudden change in weight, it can be a signal.It is very important to eat with our children, to conserve and protect mealtimes together “In general, we need to recover space to be able to follow a healthy and correct lifestyle and take care of ourselves and our families. Many tell us that they don’t have time to do it well”.

Mocini underlines one aspect: “I think it is very difficult to understand the suffering that can be behind problems related to nutrition and body image – he points out – It also emerges from documentaries such as ‘The Phil Stutz method'”, on Netflix , “in which the actor Jonah Hill is both protagonist and director and exposes his frailties, also explaining how difficult it is to grow up with a fat body in this society”.

“It is not talked about often – concludes the specialist – and it is difficult to express one’s discomfort because it is not accepted in the slightest, because people say to you: oh well, lose weight. What a patient suffering from obesity told me remained impressed: she felt as if society considered its difficulty eating a moral defect. I believe this is a point from which to start, that is, considering that the relationship with food is complex, has a thousand variables, and is sometimes pathological. And that this pathology is not it is a vice, it is not a fault, it is not a moral defect, but it is a pathology”.