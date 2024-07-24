AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/23/2024 – 21:25

Butterflies not only covet flower nectar, but can also help with pollination thanks to a static electricity charge they accumulate when flying, according to a study published this Wednesday (24, Tuesday night in Brasília).

Lepidoptera, that is, diurnal and nocturnal butterflies, are part of the pollinating insects, those that transport pollen from one flowering plant to another for reproduction.

That role has been downplayed by some studies that view these graceful fliers as “parasites,” thirstier for nectar than anything else, notes biologist Sam England of the Leibniz Institute for Evolutionary and Biodiversity Sciences in Germany.

This expert has just published a study in the British Royal Society’s Interface magazine, where he measures for the first time the pollination capacity of butterflies thanks to the electricity that the insect accumulates when flying.

It was not until the 1980s that biologists assumed that electrostatic forces could also play a role in this process indispensable for the sexual reproduction of flowering plants.

– Positive and negative charges –

“It’s something that hasn’t been explored in detail in terms of ecology,” Sam England told AFP.

The idea is that, when flying, the insect’s body accumulates a positive electrical charge, produced by the friction of its wings with the air. Given that “a good proportion of flower pollen has a negative charge,” explains the biologist, the opposite charges attract each other, directing the pollen naturally to the abdomen of the pollinating insect.

This pollen then acquires a positive charge during its transport to another flower, where it would be naturally attracted by the negative electric field of this flower.

“We have shown that bees accumulate considerable electrical charges,” he said, but “no one had quantified this in the case of butterflies.”

For his study, derived from his doctoral thesis at the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom, Sam England measured the net electrical charge of eleven species of butterflies, native to five continents.

To do this, he used a picoammeter, an instrument that measures tiny electrical charges, placed at the exit of a tunnel where each butterfly flew for at least 30 seconds.

The result, according to the researcher, is that “most Lepidoptera accumulate a positive electrical charge”.

He then used a numerical simulation program to model the electric field established between the insect and the flower, as well as its effect on the pollen.

The study concludes that, on average, the insect’s electrical charge provides enough electrostatic force to lift one hundred pollen grains to a height of 6 millimeters in less than a second, up to the butterfly’s abdomen.

All this results in “contactless” pollination between the flower and the insect.

The study found that the carrying capacity of butterflies varied significantly between species. The researcher suggests this could be related to evolutionary pressure.

“It’s speculation at the moment, but there are correlations with different ecological factors,” according to Sam England.

“Some animals could benefit from being good pollinators,” with a high electrical charge, “as this would mean there would be more plants for them to feed on.”

On the other hand, others could benefit from carrying a lower electrical charge, as the accumulation of pollen could slow them down and make them more vulnerable to predator attacks.

“We have also recently discovered that some animals can detect others thanks to the electrical charge they carry,” such as caterpillars, which perceive the proximity of a wasp in this way.

The goal for some insects would then be to be “electrically invisible or camouflaged,” imagines the researcher.