05/27/2023 – 11:24 am

For the German consumer, going to the supermarket is not as traumatic as for other Europeans. Analysts agree that the inflationary peak has passed. But they do not encourage hopes of a return to pre-pandemic prices. Germans spend a smaller share of their income on food than most Europeans – a fact that even the market distortions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have not fundamentally changed. . Even so, the poorest citizens, who spend a considerable portion of their income on food, have always had to cram themselves here and there at the checkout counter in the supermarket.

In recent months, however, even the relatively well-to-do have experienced a certain amount of anxiety when shopping. For example, with the price of his much-loved Irish butter: in early 2023, at the height of inflation, the cost of a 400-gram pot had jumped to 4.99 euros (R$ 26.75).

In recent weeks, however, prices have been falling again in the country, and butter from Ireland is now costing 4.29 euros, about the same as before the pandemic. National butter is much cheaper: for 250 grams of the own brand in the most economical supermarkets you pay up to 1.49 euros. The trend is similar for cheese and pasta.

The German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) also recorded an inflationary retreat: “We have probably reached the peak of inflation. The reversal of the trend has begun”, comments Kerstin Bernoth, from the Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) journalistic network.

However, one should not count on everything getting cheaper: “All that means is that prices will not continue to rise. We have to get used to the current ones”, warns the journalist. Now consumers need to be patient, trusting that “prices will stabilize lower in the long term”.

Too early to relax

Kai Hudetz, managing director of the Research Institute of Retail Trade (IFH) in Cologne, is less optimistic, emphasizing that the reasons for the rise remain relevant.

“Energy, logistics and raw material costs skyrocketed, causing a chain reaction. All companies along the value chain have had and continue to have to face rising costs.”

Many of these additional costs, however, have already been passed on to the consumer. Therefore “inflation rates are currently lower, and it is possible to have at least selective price reductions”. But it is still far from being able to declare an “end of inflation”, as prices continue to rise in more product categories than they fall.

“Some manufacturers have announced price increases, which retailers will have to pass on due to their reduced profit margins. Comparatively high salary agreements also contribute to the upward trend in prices”, justifies the director of the IFH.

Weight of the big four retailers has a limit

One of the reasons for Germany’s relatively low food prices is the fierce competition between some of Europe’s big retailers. The country’s biggest, Rewe, Edeka, Aldi and Lidl, fight for their share of the market and use their quasi-monopoly power to force suppliers to lower and lower prices.

Lidl CEO Christian Härtnagel recently explained to the DPA news agency: “We know the trends in the raw material markets, we know more or less what personnel and energy costs each product involves. And we do everything possible to succeed in the negotiations, in order to pass on to the consumer the best possible price.”

His company wants to “react quickly” if there is a slack in the food market, as in the case of cheaper butter, pasta or cheese, but Härtnagel discourages any hope of a quick and sweeping turnaround in prices.

Hudetz, from the IFH, confirms that at the moment prices “are only going down in isolated cases, and that, very slightly”. What German consumers are seeing are “mostly promotion prices” and discounts on fruits and vegetables “due to seasonal factors”.

For market analysts too, a return to pre-pandemic levels will take a long time, if ever. The market power of the big four retailers could raise consumer prices in Germany far less than in other countries, but not even these champions of discounts will be able to avoid increases within their companies or by suppliers.

