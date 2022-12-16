Home page politics

Markus Lanz discusses with Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). © Markus Hertrich/ZDF

What issues have Germany and the rest of the world kept in suspense over the past twelve months? “Markus Lanz – the year 2022” provides an overview.

Hamburg – moderator Markus Lanz provides a review of the year that is extremely gloomy and sad. The past few months have been marked by catastrophes and crises. Right at the beginning, the first clip sets the tone for the next two hours. Recordings from Iran will be shown. After the death of Jina Mahsa Amini, women protest for their freedom and risk their lives for this goal.

One of the oppressed Iranian women, known as “Banoo” to protect her identity, has fled her country and describes her own suffering. The 32-year-old was picked up by the vice squad earlier this year for walking with her coat open.

“Banoo” reports how she was then taken into police custody for twelve days, interrogated for hours and beaten. “They tortured me mentally, they tortured me physically,” she summarizes. Nevertheless, their martyrdom strengthened them in their fight against the Iranian rulers.

“Markus Lanz”: Iranian woman tears up her passport – journalist Amiri exposes Iranian lies

After the images from Iran circulated around the world, the regime tried to save face, saying that the vice squad has now been abolished. Diploma orientalist Natalie Amiri exposes this statement as a lie. Instead of the “official” vice police, deputies were appointed who from now on take over the punishments.

Natalie Amiri, journalist, guest at “Markus Lanz” together with an Iranian refugee. © Markus Hertrich/ZDF

Meanwhile, Amiri doesn’t believe those in power will regain control. “It’s not a protest anymore, it’s a revolution. This is a rejection of the political system. People no longer want the Islamic Republic.” According to the journalist, citizens are no longer being taken in by their government’s empty promises.

“Banoo” illustrates the break between the people and the regime by tearing up her Iranian passport in the show. She is sure that the protests will contribute to the downfall of the current system. “I saw the courage of the people. People are no longer afraid,” she concludes.

“Markus Lanz – the year 2022”: The Ukraine war as the dominant topic

For Europeans, the Russian attack on Ukraine was the dominant theme of the past year. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann explains why. In their eyes, Russia’s attack not only threatens Ukrainian freedom, but also ours. For this reason, she spoke out so early in favor of arms deliveries to Ukraine.

“Markus Lanz – the year 2022” – these were the guests on December 15th

Natalie Amiri journalist, visiting together with an Iranian refugee

journalist, visiting together with an Iranian refugee Irina Sherbakova Russian human rights activist

Russian human rights activist Gerhard Baum former Home Secretary

former Home Secretary Marie Agnes Strack Zimmermann (FDP) Chair of the Defense Committee

Chair of the Defense Committee Katrin Eigendorf ZDF correspondent

ZDF correspondent Hanna Polonska survivor of the Bucha massacre

survivor of the Bucha massacre Friedrich Merz CDU chairman

CDU chairman Markus Soder CSU chairman

CSU chairman Karl Lauterbach (SPD) Minister of Health

Minister of Health Mojib Latif climate researcher

climate researcher Carla Reemtsma Fridays for Future activist

Fridays for Future activist Martina Voss-Tecklenburg national coach

national coach Katrin Müller-Hohenstein ZDF sports presenter

ZDF sports presenter Herbert GroenemeyerMusician

These demands met with little approval shortly after Russia launched a February 24 attack on Ukraine. A collective rethinking only took place when the images of destruction from the city of Bucha went around the world.

Markus Lanz with his guests Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Hanna Polonska and Katrin Eigendorf on the Ukraine war. © Markus Hertrich/ZDF

ZDF correspondent Katrin Eigendorf, who was standing between the rubble and mountains of corpses, chose drastic words in the evening to convince the last skeptics. “It is a war of annihilation against a people. Putin has declared his war on the West,” said Eigendorf.

In order to give a face to the suffering of the Ukrainians, Hanna Polonska was a guest on the show. The Bucha massacre survivor explains how she lost her husband and unborn child while fleeing the city. “Since then my fight has started. Every day is a challenge for me.” Afterwards, tears ran down the face of the moved woman.

“Markus Lanz”: Karl Lauterbach defends corona measures

Lanz dedicates the conclusion of his review to the corona virus. In this context, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach comments on the onerous measures that were criticized at the beginning, but also in retrospect. Lanz reminds of the closures of schools and old people’s homes.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) defends the corona measures. © Markus Hertrich/ZDF

“We had fewer deaths due to the stricter rules,” counters Lauterbach, adding: “We protected people who would otherwise have died.” mutated.

Lauterbach also used his little airtime to draw attention to the lack of staff in the local health care system. “We are headed for a medium-sized catastrophe in terms of the range of doctors on offer. We lack 5,000 medical students per year,” the health minister sounded the alarm. Something must be done now to ensure that the problem does not become even greater than it already is.

“Markus Lanz – the year 2022” – the conclusion of the program

A review of the year is followed by most viewers, especially to refresh the positive memories. However, the year 2022 seems to have offered mainly negative experiences: the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, the repression in Iran, the never-ending corona pandemic.

According to Markus Lanz, these difficult times not only bring out the negative, but also the positive in people. Among other things, he spoke of the “year of women” and, in addition to the women’s footballers, who gave us a second summer fairy tale in July, he also means the Iranians who are defending themselves against their tormentors. They should encourage us to stand up to crises (years). (Kevin Richau)