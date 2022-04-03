Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

split

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confer. © Michele Tantussi/Reuters/Pool/dpa

Step by step, Germany is tightening its course on Russia. The Butscha massacre increases the pressure: tough sanctions are required – a keyword is also mentioned.

Berlin/Kyiv – The Ukraine war* is not only in the words of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD)* a “turning point” – but also a tightrope act for German politics: piece by piece, the federal government struggled for too long categorically excluded steps by: On arms deliveries to Ukraine, on the end of Nord Stream 2.

It remains to be seen whether this is the end of the road. The alleged Russian atrocities by Butscha * could bring about the next turning point: Chancellor, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier condemned the “crimes” on Sunday. But an explosive keyword also fell from the ranks of the Bundestag: “genocide”. The pressure for further reactions is likely to increase. A first step could now be a gas delivery stop.

Butscha: Germany facing a tough “test” in the Ukraine war – how far does Scholz go?

Peter Heilrath, spokesman for the Bavarian Greens’ Europe and Peace working group, had already warned two weeks ago of a delicate moment: the one that “puts our own understanding of humanity in the struggle with the need for self-protection and survival to an even harder test, as before”. What was meant was the balancing act between a highly dangerous intervention in the war in the face of almost intolerable human suffering – and shrinking from the tangible danger of a nuclear conflict with Russia* and thus a beacon for all of humanity. The painful dilemma was recently discussed specifically in view of the Ukrainian demand for a no-fly zone*.

Of course, it’s far from that: Olaf Scholz’ word still applies that direct NATO participation in the war is ruled out. But the “test” in this question is gaining in severity. “The murder of civilians is a war crime,” said Scholz himself on Sunday evening in Berlin. The perpetrators and those who commissioned the “atrocities” must be “held accountable,” emphasized Germany’s head of government. His ministers and party friends hinted at possible next steps.

Russia embargo in the Ukraine war? Pressure on the traffic light increases after Bucha

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) indicated at least readiness for a gas supply stop. “There has to be a reaction. Such crimes must not go unanswered,” she said, according to the advance notice on the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. In the circle of EU ministers, a stop to gas deliveries “must be discussed with one another,” she said in response to a corresponding question.

SPD leader Lars Klingbeil promised an early, but possibly not immediate, stop: “The political break with Vladimir Putin and his regime has been there for a long time,” said Klingbeil on Sunday at the side of a board meeting in Berlin. Now the economic break must “come very quickly”. “Now it’s about achieving our independence from gas, coal and oil from Russia quickly and consistently.” That would cause lasting financial and economic damage to Putin’s regime.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) announced on Twitter that a tightening of sanctions would be discussed as early as Monday. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens)* spoke out in favor of bringing war criminals before the International Criminal Court. Her Minister of State Tobias Lindner (Greens) threatened Russia with criminal prosecution in The Hague – “one day those responsible for these war crimes will stand before their judge,” he tweeted. Even after the Yugoslav war, nobody could have imagined that “Milošević, Karadžić and Mladić” would one day stand trial.

Steinmeier also accused Russia of serious crimes in Ukraine. “The war crimes committed by Russia are visible in the eyes of the world,” Steinmeier said in Berlin on Sunday. “The pictures from Butscha shake me, they shake us deeply.”

Ukraine war: FDP politician drops explosive keyword – “This is genocide”

Michael Theurer, Secretary of State for Transport and member of the FDP Presidium, brought an even more explosive word into the debate. “What we are seeing in Ukraine is not just a breach of international law by Putin’s Russia. This is genocide,” he said in a tweet. Genocide is generally considered a legitimate reason for intervening in a war – Putin himself had cited a “genocide” in the Donbass as the reason for the war.

When asked by a user, Theurer clearly emphasized that such a far-reaching conclusion was not intended. Germany’s authorities must start investigations, he demanded, while at the same time support for Ukraine must be intensified. Cabinet members also called for the latter. How this new support could look like was still unclear. Germany and the EU still have some leeway with an energy embargo, for example – even if Economics Minister Robert Habeck warned against such a thing last week.

Ukraine is increasing the pressure on Germany: Kuleba’s EU plans don’t go far enough – Selenskyj comments

Pressure in this direction also came from Ukraine on Sunday. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was already familiar with the current drafts of the planned fifth EU package of punitive measures. Therefore, he can predict that they will not be enough, he said in a video message published on Twitter on Sunday. In particular, an oil, gas and coal embargo against Russia, an exclusion of all Russian banks from the bank communication network Swift and a closure of all ports for Russian ships and goods are now necessary.

Kuleba also said that given the atrocities committed against residents of the Ukrainian city of Bucha, there can now be no excuses or hesitations about arms deliveries to his country. “We need weapons – now!” he said, especially aircraft, tanks and heavy anti-aircraft systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskyj* also spoke of a “genocide” on the US broadcaster CBS.

There was fundamental criticism of Germany from Ukrainian diplomacy: “If this foreign policy catastrophe in the Federal Republic is not dealt with (.) then there is a risk that something similar will happen again and that you will become dependent again,” said Ukraine’s Germany ambassador Andrej Melnyk in an interview with the ARD program “Report from Berlin” on Sunday evening. Melnyk keeps speaking up, sometimes with drastically worded demands* – on Sunday he also attacked Steinmeier*.

Germany in the Ukraine conflict: How far can military support go?

Initially, it remained unclear what further military support for Ukraine could look like: NATO ultimately shied away from the delivery of Polish fighter jets to the country, which had been considered in the meantime – also because of renewed threats of a nuclear escalation by Russia.

Former CDU General Secretary Ruprecht Polenz warned against overly direct support: “Due to the dangers of nuclear escalation, there are limits to military aid. Therefore, NATO will not support Ukraine with troops,” he tweeted: “All the greater is the duty to do what is possible with arms deliveries and sanctions. Therefore oil and gas embargo immediately”. He demanded that the Union should accompany and support an embargo because of the possible massive consequences for Germany.

Bucha massacre: Russia rejects guilt – recordings but probably not fake

Meanwhile, it should also be noted that responsibility for the Butscha murders has not been officially clarified. Russia denied responsibility for the massacre of civilians. “During the period when the settlement was under the control of the Russian armed forces, not a single resident suffered from any acts of violence,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Sunday. The Russian soldiers left the Kiev suburb last Wednesday.

The authorities in Moscow also indicated that the recordings could be fake – for example because one of the people lying on the side of the road is said to be moving his hand in a video recording. However, according to research by the dpa, among others, this is wrong: no hand movement can be seen in the corresponding video. (fn with material from dpa)