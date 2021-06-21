Saxophonist, People’s Artist of the Russian Federation Igor Butman said on Monday, June 21, that he believes in the victory of the Russian national team in the match with the Danish team in the third round of the group stage of the European Football Championship.

“I always believe in our teams, no matter what the experts of the parties say about them, someone says:“ Good ”, someone says:“ Bad ”. I always root for our team and wish them victory every time I watch matches, “the musician said in an interview with the TV channel.Star“.

Butman noted that he liked both the mood of the players and the result of the match of the second round of the group stage, where the Russians beat the Finns.

“The match with Belgium for sporting reasons, for psychological reasons, we did not succeed. Our footballers are people who also have their own mood, fears, so I always believe in victory and believe that ours will win, ”he stressed.

The match between the national teams of Russia and Denmark in the final, third round of the group stage of the European Championship will take place on June 21 in Copenhagen at the Parken stadium. It will start at 22:00 Moscow time.