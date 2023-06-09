Miami (Reuters)

Six-time NBA All-Star player Jimmy Butler said he was excited about Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami and that the World Cup winner with Argentina would do a lot for American football.

Messi, 35, announced last Wednesday that he intends to transfer his talent to the southern coast of the United States, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the French league champion, expired at the end of this month.

Butler, who led the Heat to their second NBA Finals in four years, said Messi’s arrival would be a real boost for Miami.

“He’s one of the greatest players to ever play this beautiful sport,” Butler told reporters on Thursday. Very excited for Miami to have a player of this caliber. Now that he’s here, I think all football fans from all over the world will come here and get a chance to watch him play. I am happy to have him here.”

Butler, 33, said he had met Messi but did not know him well.

He added, “Will I reach him? Maybe not. I know he probably had a lot going on anyway… I know we’ll be in touch when he gets here.”

The Heat are trailing the Denver Nuggets 2-1 in the NBA Finals ahead of Game 4 of the best-of-seven series, which will be held in Miami later on Friday.