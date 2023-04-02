Two games of the NBA regular season were played on the Italian night of April 2nd. Wins for the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans, respectively against the Dallas Mavs and the Los Angeles Clippers. Here’s how the races went.

miami heat-dallas mavericks 129-122

—

Proof of Miami pride. Jimmy Butler pride performance. The Heat (41-37), returning from three straight defeats that complicated their chances of direct access to the playoffs, beat Dallas by showing off one of the best offensive performances of the season, scoring 129 points, shooting over 52% from the field and dispensing 27 assists against just 8 turnovers. Jimmy Buckets charms: 35 points shooting 12/16, 12 assists, no turnovers. And the decisive “treat” at the end of the match: 9 decisive consecutive points for coach Spoelstra’s team, which is getting closer to Brooklyn, sixth in the East. Excellent performance by Zeller, in his first starting position in place of the bruised Adebayo (hip) , 18 points in 19′ for Love off the bench, best offensive performance since his arrival in Florida. Miami, also ahead by 18 points, makes a comeback up to -5 Mavs, but then knows how to find defensive stops when it matters most. Dallas (37-41) seems to be in an irreversible crisis. He had lost 7 of the last 10 games he played, he crashed once more, unable to defend. The coexistence between Doncic and Irving on that half of the pitch is worthy of Candid Camera: “free den for everyone” and everyone means every opponent. The Slovenian scores 42 efficient points, yet they are not enough, they cannot be enough: the side dish is mediocre and badly matched. The Texans are eleventh in the West, one game away from Oklahoma City and with the negative balance in direct clashes with the Thunder, in case of arrival with the same record. In short, the playoffs are bloody at risk. These teams played the final of their respective Conferences in 2022. It seems like a century ago… Fun fact: a few hours before the tap-off at the start of the game, it was announced that the respective symbols of the franchise, Wade and Nowitzki, will be introduced in the Hall of Fame for the class of 2023. Dutiful.