The Heat win 99-90 game-6 and win the second final in three years. Embiid bruised, Harden blunt: Sixers come out amidst the whistles

Miami in the final of the Conference, in the East. Dominates Philadelphia at home 99-90 closing the second round playoff series 4-2. Butler is the usual driver, Strus the surprise card of the evening, but it is above all the organization of the game, the intensity and the choral vocation that make the difference. The Heat are more team, compact and better trained. Thanks to Coach Spoelstra, Pat Riley and Jimmy Buckets, the right pack leader for any ambitious franchise. Ninth franchise Conference final, second in the last three years. They are now waiting for the winner of Milwaukee-Boston, in any case they will have the favorable field factor, from seeded number 1 to the East.

Philly disappointment – The 76ers season ends once again at the same end: the Conference semifinal. For the fourth time in the past five years. Above all, it hurts the how, to the fans. The intensity was lacking, the desire to fight, to refuse to lose. Swept away by Butler, once not too distantly repudiated, Simmons was preferred. Overwhelmed with an even annoying Harden, ridiculed in defense, without points in the second half, when he took just two shots. Passive, he seemed almost disinterested, certainly listless. Embiid gave everything, but ran out of gas after a while, exhausted and bruised. The 7/24 shooting is clear. Never found under the basket, where it hurts the most. Coach Rivers will have to give technical and character explanations, Philly had no less talent than Miami on the staff. Yet in the second half the least worst was Milton … See also Surprise Warriors: ko with the Spurs. Bucks too much for Miami

The match – Lowry out, in the quintet for the Heat is Vincent. After 3 ‘Danny Green hurts, in the left knee, hit by Embiid. Friendly fire. 28-25 Miami after 12 ‘, with Harris’ triple on the siren. 9 points for Strus, surprisingly. Embiid with the mask to protect the face after the recent injury. Herro, the sixth man of the year, scores 10 points off the bench in a flash. 49-48 Miami in the middle of the race. Strus, even his best scorer with 16 points, 14 but with 14 shots for Embiid, systematically doubled, which often ends up on the ground, clearly not at his best, but moving for self-denial. He scores triple, instead of dominating from below. Bad sign. Thybulle in the quintet at the beginning of the second half, without a trace. Butler’s dunk is worth 60-50. The 14 points in the quarter by Jimmy Buckets triggered the 16-2 run of +16 Miami. Philly no longer makes a basket. And the boos of the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia arrive, relentless. Because the 76ers score just 4 points in the first 7 minutes of the third quarter. A fatal black out. Surprisingly Milton tries to keep him afloat. 74-63 Heat after 36 ‘. 76ers cornered. Harden combines all the colors, unrecognizable. Even +20 Miami on Butler’s triple. Over, Philly can’t even get the crowd back into the game. Defeat due to technical knockout. See also Mikel Arriola: "there will be exemplary sanctions" after what happened in Querétaro

The words – Butler, 32 points, still phenomenal away, enjoys it: “We did our job. We are not afraid of anyone, we knew we could also win away from home. If you defend strong, play hard, put the team in front of everyone, here in the Heat there is room for you. Embiid? I love him, on the one hand I would like to be still in the team with him, on the other hand, however, I feel great in Miami ”. Especially these days and not just for the South Beach sun …

Philadelphia:Embiid / Maxey 20, Milton 15. Rebounds: Embiid 12. Assist: Harden 9.

You love me:Butler 32 (11/23, 2/6, 4/6 tl), Strus 20, Tucker 12. Rebounds: Strus 11. Assist: Vincent 6.

May 13, 2022 (change May 13, 2022 | 07:23)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Butler #bites #Miami #final #East #Phila #regrets