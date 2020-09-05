Butler pitches against Middleton. ERIK S. LESSER / EFE

Jimmy Butler pilots the triumphant route of the Heat, unstoppable for the Bucks and unbeaten in the seven games they have played in the playoffs. Those from Miami rallied 12 points in the fourth quarter and, with a 17-1 in the last four and a half minutes and a 40-13 in the fourth quarter, they took the duel out of the street (115-100) That puts an unexpected 3-0 on the scoreboard for the Eastern Conference semifinal. Milwaukee, the best team in the regular season, is one step away from goodbye. Their forced challenge, now, is to achieve what no team has achieved in the history of the playoffs: overcome that 3-0.

Butler, the Houston forward who is about to turn 31, is shining in the role of leader who so many times was reproached for not having finished, especially in the games of playoffs that he played when he was a player for Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia. In Florida he has gained the confidence and support of the team. He added 30 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. Butler added 17 points in the fourth quarter and the entire Bucks team, just 13. Adebayo, the 23-year-old New Jersey center, became strong inside the zone and helped his team to overcome in the rebound to the Bucks. He added 20 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bucks are not finding in this series the way to capitalize on the indisputable quality of Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek player’s production has been limited by the Heat’s defense. In Game 3, he missed all seven of his 3-pointers and five free throws and finished with 21 points, with a series of 7 of 21 in field goals, 16 rebounds and 9 assists. Brook Lopez was the Bucks’ leading scorer with 22 points. Khris Middleton was also not at his usual level, with 18 points and 7 assists. And Bledsoe and Matthews performed at a low level.

The Heat, on the other hand, knew how to recover in the moments when the Bucks were in command and counted, in addition to Butler, with the success of Crowder in the decisive moments, with two minutes remaining, when they pressed the accelerator and began to leave in a desperate situation to your rivals. Milwaukee, which last season lost in the East final against Toronto, has lost the wave in these playoffs. The opposite happens to the Heat. After a regular season in which they finished in fifth place in the East, they swept Indiana in the first round of the playoffs (4-0) and are on track to do the same against Milwaukee.

Harrell, Best Sixth Man

Montrezl Harrell, the 24-year-old center of the Clippers, was voted Best Sixth Man in the League. Harrell, who this season has averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 28 minutes, was chosen as the first choice by 58 of the 100 journalists who participated in the election. He scored 397 points and beat Dennis Schröder and Lou Williams, his Clippers teammate who had won this trophy the last two seasons.