The moment I saw the butcher’s cake on Instagram I knew that this was going to be my, and therefore also your, Christmas cake. It was early November and you could bet that hundreds of potential Christmas cakes would appear in my timeline until Christmas. Somehow, though, my decision was immediately set in stone. Even if the cake gods had personally descended from cake heaven to whisper to me their most Christmassy cake recipe, I would have answered them: sorry, but my readers and I are already making the butcher’s cake this year.

It was difficult to imagine anything more Christmassy than this pastry: a round cake with a hole in it – a turban, I initially thought mistakenly, but more about that later -, sprinkled with a layer of fine white sugar, rosemary needles that looked exactly like that like the dried spruce needles that I usually find under my radiators until February and golden brown pine nuts like small, nutty gems half-buried under the snow. The accompanying text completed the dream: The Olive Oil Cake That Made Nancy Silverton Question her Own.

A little explanation: Nancy Silverton is at the helm of Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles and is one of the most famous pastry chiefs of the United States. Good to know, because it shows how spectacular this cake is – after all, cake goddess Silverton thinks it’s even better than her own olive oil cake. But this isn’t about her. No, it’s about the butcher who came up with the cake. Dario Cecchini is of course not just any butcher, but one of the most famous in the world, and certainly the most famous in Italy. In addition to his butcher shop in the village of Panzano in Chianti (Tuscany), Cecchini’s empire also includes three restaurants. There is an episode of the Netflix series Chef’s table dedicated to him and the entire global, gastronomic community walks away with him. (Well, except for the vegetarian and vegan part of it).

There is much interesting to say about this eighth-generation butcher. For example, before he decided to join the family business, he studied veterinary medicine and twenty years ago, at the time of mad cow disease, he once organized a funeral for the bistecca Fiorentina, the classic Florentine T-bone steak from Chianina beef. But we need to get back to that cake. Cecchini presents it, I read, as dessert after a seven-course meat menu. And while that sounds like he might as well serve it with a family pack of Rennies, the cake is surprisingly light, or at least a lot lighter than you’d expect. This is partly because no butter is used and partly because the bulk of the cake consists of orange cut into brunoise.

Above I wrote that I accidentally mistook the cake for a turban. Only when I started looking into the recipe did I discover that it is baked in a angel food cake pan (a round pan with smooth, straight walls and a hole in the center) and that the bottom serves as the top. Because the latter looks a bit strange on a turban, and because I suspect that most… NRCreaders are more likely to have a bundt pan at home than an angel food cake pan, I have decided to adjust the recipe slightly. It is no longer one hundred percent the butcher’s cake. A truly heavenly Christmas cake.

Christmas turban with olive oil, orange, pine nuts and rosemary

For 10 people: 80 g raisins; 90 ml vin santo or another drink of your choice (I used 60 ml marsala + 2 tbsp Grand Marnier); 70 g pine nuts; 1.5 (preferably unsprayed) hand orange; 2 eggs; 140 g + 2 tbsp fine granulated sugar; 1 tsp baking powder; 1 tsp baking soda; ¼ tsp salt; 135 ml olive oil; 1 tsp finely chopped fresh rosemary + 1 tbsp rosemary needles; 180 g plain flour; 30 g cornstarch; icing sugar for dusting further needed: bundt pan, brushed with olive oil and dusted with flour Do the vin santo or whatever liquor you are using with the raisins in a saucepan and bring to the boil. Turn off the heat and let the raisins soak for at least 30 minutes. Heat the oven at 160 degrees Celsius. Spread the pine nuts on a baking tray and let them turn golden brown in the oven for 8-10 minutes. Shake the baking tray twice in between and turn it a quarter turn so that the kernels roast evenly. Allow to cool and turn the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Boen clean the oranges thoroughly under a warm running tap. Halve them and place the fruit halves with the cut side down on the cutting board. Cut it into slices, and cut those slices into small pieces (think about 5 to 6 mm x 5 to 6 mm). Sift the flour together with the cornflour. Do the eggs, 140 g sugar, the baking powder, the baking soda and the salt in a bowl and beat with an electric mixer for 3-4 minutes until a thick custard. While whisking, add the olive oil very gradually, a bit like when you make mayonnaise. Add a third of the sifted flour and mix as briefly as possible until incorporated. Add 1/3 of the raisins (you don't need to squeeze them) and mix very briefly. Repeat 2 more times with the rest of the flour and the rest of the raisins. Do not mix for too long; the shorter you mix, the fluffier the cake will be. Joint add the orange slices, the chopped rosemary and 50 g of the roasted pine nuts and fold into the batter as lightly as possible with a spatula. Let the batter rest for 10 minutes and then spoon it into the bundt pan. Smooth the top and sprinkle with the remaining 2 tbsp of fine table sugar. Place the tin in the middle of the oven and bake the turban for 30 – 35 minutes. Open After 20 minutes, put the oven in the oven and rotate the tin half a turn so that the cake cooks as evenly as possible. Check Check whether the cake is done by inserting a skewer. If it comes out clean, the cake is ready. Remove it from the oven and let it cool in the tin. Get a thin knife along the edges and turn the turban onto a cake plate. Dust it with icing sugar, sprinkle with the remaining pine nuts and the rosemary needles.