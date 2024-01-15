Rogerio Betti said he learned about the dry aging process on his own; watch the interview with the entrepreneur

Rogerio Betti comes from a family of butchers. His parents' business, however, collapsed when he was still a teenager. Years later, in 2014, the entrepreneur decided to return to the industry by bringing a new method of meat preparation to Brazil: dry aged.

The technique consists of dry aging the food at a controlled temperature and humidity. The meat loses liquid and ages in a controlled way.

Rogério says he started selling the meat to his friends and the product spread organically. “Word of mouth works, if you do it well”declared in an interview with PodSonhar, a podcast in partnership with Entrepreneurial Power.

Currently Rogério’s butcher shop, the DeBetti, has already served 1.5 million customers, according to the businessman. The number of delivery services is around 600 thousand. The company has 160 employees hired under the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws).

The young man reports having started studying the dry aged after he saw a program about the best meat in the world on TV. He bought a suitable refrigerator to understand how the process worked.

When he decided to sell the food, he initially invested around R$400. “In 1 day I sold to 10 people”he declared.

Regarding tips for first-time entrepreneurs, he said it is necessary to learn from what doesn't work during the entrepreneurial journey. “Wisdom lies in avoiding mistakes, especially those that are best known”he declared.

It also recommended a thorough analysis of the client's profile in order to understand each client's wishes. He made an analogy: “The person doesn’t want a drill, they want a hole. Then you will understand the person’s needs and then sell the drill.”.

