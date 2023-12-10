Judge, you have thousands of fans on social media. You are followed by over 40,000 people on Instagram and 65,000 on TikTok. During the day you work as a butcher in your parents’ business. How does that fit together?

We run a family-run butcher shop in Wolsdorf in Lower Saxony. A few years ago we started recording short videos and posting them on Facebook. We wanted to draw attention to our company. Last year, in May 2022, we shot one of our meat loaf videos. I present the meatloaf in it when it comes out of the oven. At that point I was still a little shy in front of the camera. But the video was surprisingly well received: 300,000 views – that was unimaginable at the time. I wanted to capitalize on this success and then posted videos on Instagram and TikTok.