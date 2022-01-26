pokemon journeys It has allowed the anime of this series to explore various facets that would not have been possible under the format of the past. Thanks to Ash and Goh exploring all the regions of this world, we constantly see old friends and rivals. Thus, It has been revealed that the next episode will give us a new look at two villains we haven’t seen in years.

Although Jesse and James are the main representatives of Team Rocket, in the first seasons of the anime we were introduced to Butch and Cassidy, two members of this evil organization who do their job properly. But nevertheless, years have passed since we last saw these characters on screen. Fortunately, this will change in episode 95, which will premiere in Japan next week.

As seen in the trailer, Butch and Cassidy have retired from their life of crime, and have begun to live quietly. This is where Jesse and James meet this duo, and this interaction calls into question the future of these two characters as villains. This is the official description of the episode:

“Team Rocket spends their days focusing on their part-time jobs so they can raise funds for their operations… and they’re also completely fed up with their missions constantly failing. They come to the conclusion that the glitches occur because Rocket Gacha doesn’t give them any strong Pokémon, so they decide to follow Pelipper to complain to those responsible. But along the way they run into old gang mates. [Butch y Cassidy], which makes them think that there is more to life than Team Rocket. What will happen now?!”

The 95th episode of pokemon journeysknown as Farewell! The Wandering Rocket Gang!will be released next week in Japan. On related issues, despite Legends: Arceus is not yet available to the public, players claim to have already finished the game. Similarly, Logan Paul assures that he did not fake his reaction to his fake Pokémon cards.

It’s definitely nice to see such old characters once again in anime. Similarly, the idea of ​​Jesse and James leaving Team Rocket sounds interesting, though there’s a good chance this won’t end up happening at the end of the day, or will be reversed in a future episode.

