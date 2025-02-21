Meat is one of the most consumed products in Spain. Every year almost 30 kilos are acquired per person, according to Latest data provided by the statista portal. And it has a a lot of benefits For the organism. It provides high biological value proteins, it is a good source of vitamin B12, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus and zinc. For all this, it must be part of our dietalthough you have to eat it in moderation.

Keep in mind that meat is a food that gets bad in a short time. Therefore, there are people who do not cook it before the expiration date marked in the container, they decide freeze it. But the question is: Is it really good to do this?

The Etxezarreta butchersa butcher shop located in the Basque Country, responds to this issue and indicate in a video From Tiktok which is the best way to keep this product to maintain all its properties and do not lose quality.

How to freeze the meat so that it does not lose quality, according to two butchers

First, Etxezarreta butchers explain that a good appliance is needed that FASTE “FAST” THE PRODUCT AND “NOT SLOW”. “If you don’t create more frost,” they warn. In addition, they say it is essential how it is wrapped. His recommendation is that as soon as possible. «The piles are not convenient. The more separate, the better, ”they declare.









How to defrose the meat so that it does not lose quality, according to two butchers

Etxezarreta butchers ensure that the statement of “freezing meat loses quality” is not entirely true. “It is more important how you defrost it than the fact of freezing it”they indicate. Therefore, they wanted to clarify what the appropriate menera is to do so.

Experts point out that those who put the food in hot water or in the microwave are making a serious mistake. «The most advisable is to take it to the refrigerator 24 hours before and that goes little by little. If you leave them too fast, they always spoil, ”they comment.