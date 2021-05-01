Butarque he lives surrounded in the last weeks (perhaps it is better to say months) by a haze of discouragement. The fog comes from outside, from what is now called the environment, although it sneaks through the cracks of the cucumber temple to penetrate its inhabitants. This smoke of discouragement affects them too. It’s contagious. And dangerous.

It looks like pandemic fatigue in a football version. Because the mood of everything that surrounds Leganés is now cut by the same pattern: little momentum, routine for punishment and zero expectations of illusion. As if the team competed lost in a limbo smeared with nothingness. Nothing to play for. Nothing to enjoy. Nothing to celebrate. Who’d say.

The Blue and Whites are fourth and fighting to play for the first time in their almost 93-year history in a play-off with which to go up to First. All without ruling out even (although it is difficult) the route of direct ascent, as in 2016. In other times such a panorama would be cause for euphoria in a city that would throb to the rhythm of the stripes that beat on the Leganés shield. But five years later, the experience of briefly tasting the elite has raised the bar of expectation to the stratosphere.

No promotion to the Bulgarian

Translated into the dictionary of the requirement, the message is simple: Leganés (or those around him) are only worth a direct promotion. That is what the press and fans seemed to have sentenced him. Zero alternatives. Arguments such as having the second budget in the category and a staff full of former firsts was enough to claim as the only way to go up sweeping. To the Espanyol, go. But reality, stubborn in doing what she dictates, has ruled that the feat was more complex than it seemed.

Despite this, the criticism has not changed. Everything that is not promoting the Bulgarian continues to seem like a consolation prize and, therefore, nourishment for steely criticism, the one that lives more than ever in social networks. With the stands empty, the virtual spaces have been filled and become a thermometer of a feeling that exudes a lot of bile and little joy.

Garitano’s satiety

The cocktail of discouragement has ended up causing the unprecedented: Garitano’s tiredness, almost always measured in his messages. He already warned after winning Alcorcón on the last day “It gives me the feeling that little value is being given to what we are doing,” he said then. But it was even more resounding this week in an interview in Trade from Asturias taking advantage of Sporting’s visit to Butarque.

“After being four years in the First Division and you go down, it seems that being among the best or playing a ‘playoff’ is not valued. And I don’t like that, because I know the house. It is not easy at all. It seems that after being in First, everything is guaranteed. And no. It costs a lot. For months all the questions have been about the ‘play off’. And you can see how the classification is. Guaranteed precisely there is nothing. We are going to have a very good end of the season, “he replied emphatically as rarely.

On Butarque’s offices They share the reflection with the addition that there are many voices that, from the beginning of the year, have been stating that being up there was going to be complicated, far from the majority belief, that it was easier. Despite everything, there are also sectors of the locker room that feel deflated after seeing how the direct ascent train is about to escape. They are those same footballers to whom the entity and the own Garitano They try to reillusion to face the final stretch of the season without mists of uncertainty and with the security of living a season to remember. As much as for Butarque’s new voracity, making history is not worth it.