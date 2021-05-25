Rober Ibanez made his way onto the lawn with his gaze pointing to the ground in a sprint premonitory. Going to Butarque replacing Javier Avilés was not easy. The canterano was being the best of the Leganes before him Malaga in a second part of unleashed nerves and poor aim. Without goals, the pepineros were heading to play the playoff in a last day of heart attack and watching the general golaveraje of the Sporting, an enemy with whom he was only two so many apart. until Rober He threw a diagonal that deserved the applause of his coach and a burst of joy in a city that applauded the goal from their homes. He did it in 88 ‘and in the same goal where, five years ago, he closed a double of bitter memory. What promised to be a night of glory ended in a night of mourning. Butarque owed one to Rober Ibáñez.

For now, his goal at Malaga, the one that marked last night already serves to enter history. Because in 93 years of life the Leganes he had never played a playoff or promotion to the elite. When it went up, it did so by direct route, but not with this formula that is now released thanks to the diagonal of Rober. His goal, appearing from behind, by surprise, is the house brand. This is how he scored that tragic double against Osasuna on the night of November 21, 2016.

The doublet of tragedy

That day too Rober made history because it gave the Leganes his first win at home in First. He scored both goals of the game (2-0), but ended up on a stretcher with a torn ligament that made him say goodbye to the season and return to Valencia (he was on loan) to recover. Garitano I had started it for the first time and he had responded with two goals arriving in the second row. One, after center from the left (like last night) and the other, after long ball also from the left.

“I’m happy for the victory and for Rober”, evoked yesterday Garitano when asked about the goal at a press conference. Bergara’s knows that the boy is going through a complex moment. “The last games he hasn’t played and he sure is having a bad time”, he evoked. But Rober always contributes. It sure will come in handy [marcar]. I am very happy that he gave us that goal. It is a great goal from a very good diagonal. It has been important, very important ”, he pondered.

That target is not the first to get this course. Add three between those he did to Albacete, Sabadell and this one against Malaga. It happens, however, that the one he scored against the Andalusians was the first he did off the bench and the first one certifies a victory by the minimum that, to the aftertaste of disturbed hearts, came in 88 ‘.

A signing of First

With three goals, Rober ties with Javi Hernández, Rubén Pardo, Juan Muñoz and Bua and only De la Fuente, Bastón, Arnáiz and Sabin Merino are ahead. Good scoring numbers for a footballer who occupies the 15th position in terms of minutes played in the squad (1,169) and who aspires to snatch the place from Aviles, untouchable headline of the last days.

Be it starter or substitute, your goal (like everyone else’s Leganes) is to go up to First. In this case, the club will be forced to buy it for an amount that will be around two million euros. Money that south of the capital will be considered good if the promotion is made and more if it is with the Valencian as the protagonist. Butarque owed one to Rober Ibáñez