The Butantan Foundation closed a R$1 billion agreement with the IDB Investan investment bank affiliated with the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), to finance two new plants in its industrial park: CPFI (Center for Final Processing of Immunobiologicals) and CPVO-2 (Center for the Production of Vaccines in Eggs 2 ).

The new factories will expand Butantan’s production of flu and covid-19 vaccines and other immunobiologicals, representing a major impact on Brazilian public health.

The approach of the two institutions took place during the pandemic, when Butantan joined efforts to combat SARS-CoV-2 and the IDB sought to support projects aligned with the cause.

“The IDB team carried out a due diligence at the end of July to assess the foundation on points such as corporate governance and financial aspects, the social and environmental impact of the works, equity in human resources, gender equality and sustainability. The end result was that Butantan is very well prepared and meets the IDB’s premises. They were very productive meetings that left many lessons learned”says Butantan’s innovation manager, Cristiano Gonçalves.

The CPFI is destined for bottling and lyophilization, finalization stages of different immunobiologicals produced by Butantan, such as vaccines, sera and monoclonal antibodies. Thus, it will support all other factories in the industrial park.

CPVO-2, on the other hand, is an expansion plant for the production of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) based on eggs – the case of the flu vaccine and ButanVac, immunization against Covid-19 being developed by Butantan.

In 2021, Butantan produced 100 million doses of CoronaVac, 80 million doses of flu vaccine, 28 million doses of vaccines against hepatitis A and B, HPV, DTaP and rabies, and 560 thousand units of sera.

IDB Invest is an international financial organization whose purpose is to support projects based on values ​​such as sustainability, equity and social and economic development. The organization will accompany the construction of the plants from the launch of the public call and the contracting phase until the execution of the works. The expectation is that the factories will be finalized in 5 years.

“This partnership goes far beyond financial support for the execution of the 2 projects; It is a relationship that will be built with a lot of shared knowledge. It is the 1st time that Butantan seeks funding in this proportion for its works, and having the experience of the IDB, which already supports large infrastructure projects, will open doors for other projects in this sense, impacting the growth of immunobiological production in the country”said Christian.

In Brazil, in the health area, the IDB has already signed agreements with Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein and Grupo Alliar Medicina Diagnóstica. In total, 159 Brazilian projects in different areas were financed by the organization, in areas such as energy, social infrastructure, technology, tourism and transport.

*With information from Butantan Portal