The Butantan Institute received this Saturday (June 26, 2021) 6 thousand liters of API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) for the production of 10 million doses of CoronaVac. The flight from Beijing, China, landed at Guarulhos airport around 4:50 pm.

The arrival of the input was confirmed by the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB),. “Inputs for over 10 million doses of the Butantan vaccine on Brazilian soil”, said Doria in her Twitter profile.

Inputs for over 10 million doses of Butantan Vaccine in Brazilian soil 💉💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/hokSvdOor0 — João Doria (@jdoriajr) June 26, 2021

The raw material would only be sent on Monday (June 28, 2021). However, in an interview with journalists held last Wednesday (June 24), the governor informed that the delivery would be brought forward to this Saturday (June 26).

The Iinstitute estimates that the processes of bottling, labeling, quality control and packaging of the vaccine take about 20 days. Thereafter, doses will be sent periodically in batches. According to Doria, Butantan will be able to deliver 100 million doses of the vaccine to the Ministry of Health by September 30, as established in the 2nd contract signed with the agency.

The governor of São Paulo also announced this Saturday (June 26) the arrival of over 1 million doses of CoronaVac on Tuesday (June 29, 2021). The forecast is that the shipment with immunizations for delivery to the PNI (National Immunization Plan) will arrive at Guarulhos Airport, in Greater São Paulo, at 19:55.

Report produced by intern Jéssica Cardoso under the supervision of editor Carlos Lins.

